POLSON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the board of directors of the company to be held on May 30 2024 at 12.00 noon to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 This is to inform you that inter alia, the following is the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Co. held today has considered and approved following: 1. The Audited Standalone Financial Statements along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Cash Flow Statement and Audit Report for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 and affirms their satisfaction over the results of the Company. 2. Appointment of Mr. Youhaan Kapadia as Non Executive Director of the co. w.e.f. May 30, 2024. 3. Appointment of Ms. Alka Dhuri as Non Executive Woman Director of the co. w.e.f. May 30, 2024. Further, a copy of the Audited Standalone Financial Statements for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with requisite enclosures as per attached document. This is for your information and records. Kindly take above on record. Read less.. This is to inform you that inter alia, the following outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Co. held today has considered and approved following;1. The Audited Standalone financial statements along with the statement of assets and liabilities, cash flow statements and Audit Report for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 and affirms their satisfaction over the results of the co. 2. Appointment of Mr. Youhaan Kapadia as Non Executive Director of the Co. w.e.f. May 30, 2024 3. Appointment of Ms. Alka Dhuri as Non Executive Director of the Co. w.e.f. May 30, 2024. Further a copy of the Audited Standalone Financials Statements for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with the requisite enclosures as per the attached document. This is for your information and records. Kindly take the above on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)