Polson Ltd Board Meeting

12,458.3
(2.65%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:23:00 PM

Polson CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
POLSON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on 14/11/2024 at 03.00 pm to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 together with Limited Review Report thereon. The meeting of the Board of directors of the company held today has considered and approved the un-Audited Standalone Financial Statements for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 along with Limited review report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
POLSON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the board of directors of the company to be held on August 14 2024 at 12.00 noon to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 The meeting of the Board of directors of the company held today has considered and approved the un-Audited Standalone Financial Statements for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with Limited review report and has taken on record the resignation tendered by Executive Director from the directorship of the company w.e.f. close of business hours on August 14, 2024 due to personal and unavoidable reasons. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
POLSON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the board of directors of the company to be held on May 30 2024 at 12.00 noon to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 This is to inform you that inter alia, the following is the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Co. held today has considered and approved following: 1. The Audited Standalone Financial Statements along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Cash Flow Statement and Audit Report for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 and affirms their satisfaction over the results of the Company. 2. Appointment of Mr. Youhaan Kapadia as Non Executive Director of the co. w.e.f. May 30, 2024. 3. Appointment of Ms. Alka Dhuri as Non Executive Woman Director of the co. w.e.f. May 30, 2024. Further, a copy of the Audited Standalone Financial Statements for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with requisite enclosures as per attached document. This is for your information and records. Kindly take above on record. Read less.. This is to inform you that inter alia, the following outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Co. held today has considered and approved following;1. The Audited Standalone financial statements along with the statement of assets and liabilities, cash flow statements and Audit Report for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 and affirms their satisfaction over the results of the co. 2. Appointment of Mr. Youhaan Kapadia as Non Executive Director of the Co. w.e.f. May 30, 2024 3. Appointment of Ms. Alka Dhuri as Non Executive Director of the Co. w.e.f. May 30, 2024. Further a copy of the Audited Standalone Financials Statements for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with the requisite enclosures as per the attached document. This is for your information and records. Kindly take the above on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
POLSON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on February 13 2024 to consider and approve the standalone un-audited financial statements for the quarter ended on December 31 2023 The Board of directors in their meeting held on February 13, 2024 has considered and approved the un-audited standalone results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 The Board of Directors of the Company has considered and approved the standalone un-audited quarterly results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Polson: Related News

No Record Found

