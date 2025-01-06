Polson Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.14
10.41
12.45
14.42
Depreciation
-4.77
-4.52
-3.68
-3.25
Tax paid
-0.61
-3.31
-7.18
-5.53
Working capital
-18.55
-4.82
21.01
4.15
Other operating items
Operating
-14.78
-2.24
22.59
9.78
Capital expenditure
9.26
19.1
12.1
2.39
Free cash flow
-5.51
16.85
34.69
12.17
Equity raised
191.26
168.63
138.24
120.18
Investing
0.99
0
0
0
Financing
-19.81
-8.92
11.41
-4.45
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
166.92
176.55
184.35
127.9
