Polson Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12,720
(-5.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Polson FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.14

10.41

12.45

14.42

Depreciation

-4.77

-4.52

-3.68

-3.25

Tax paid

-0.61

-3.31

-7.18

-5.53

Working capital

-18.55

-4.82

21.01

4.15

Other operating items

Operating

-14.78

-2.24

22.59

9.78

Capital expenditure

9.26

19.1

12.1

2.39

Free cash flow

-5.51

16.85

34.69

12.17

Equity raised

191.26

168.63

138.24

120.18

Investing

0.99

0

0

0

Financing

-19.81

-8.92

11.41

-4.45

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

166.92

176.55

184.35

127.9

