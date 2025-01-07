Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
88.61
96.69
105.76
108.27
yoy growth (%)
-8.36
-8.57
-2.31
3.96
Raw materials
-44.2
-52.84
-56.12
-60.17
As % of sales
49.88
54.64
53.06
55.57
Employee costs
-5.63
-6.39
-6.31
-5.1
As % of sales
6.35
6.61
5.97
4.71
Other costs
-23.13
-20.89
-24.89
-23.91
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.1
21.6
23.54
22.08
Operating profit
15.64
16.56
18.42
19.07
OPM
17.65
17.13
17.42
17.61
Depreciation
-4.77
-4.52
-3.68
-3.25
Interest expense
-5.7
-6.49
-6.7
-6.53
Other income
3.97
4.86
4.41
5.13
Profit before tax
9.14
10.41
12.45
14.42
Taxes
-0.61
-3.31
-7.18
-5.53
Tax rate
-6.68
-31.82
-57.69
-38.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.53
7.09
5.26
8.88
Exceptional items
0
0
5.64
1.43
Net profit
8.53
7.09
10.91
10.32
yoy growth (%)
20.19
-34.95
5.69
-36.07
NPM
9.62
7.34
10.31
9.53
