Polson Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13,300
(4.56%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Polson Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

88.61

96.69

105.76

108.27

yoy growth (%)

-8.36

-8.57

-2.31

3.96

Raw materials

-44.2

-52.84

-56.12

-60.17

As % of sales

49.88

54.64

53.06

55.57

Employee costs

-5.63

-6.39

-6.31

-5.1

As % of sales

6.35

6.61

5.97

4.71

Other costs

-23.13

-20.89

-24.89

-23.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.1

21.6

23.54

22.08

Operating profit

15.64

16.56

18.42

19.07

OPM

17.65

17.13

17.42

17.61

Depreciation

-4.77

-4.52

-3.68

-3.25

Interest expense

-5.7

-6.49

-6.7

-6.53

Other income

3.97

4.86

4.41

5.13

Profit before tax

9.14

10.41

12.45

14.42

Taxes

-0.61

-3.31

-7.18

-5.53

Tax rate

-6.68

-31.82

-57.69

-38.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.53

7.09

5.26

8.88

Exceptional items

0

0

5.64

1.43

Net profit

8.53

7.09

10.91

10.32

yoy growth (%)

20.19

-34.95

5.69

-36.07

NPM

9.62

7.34

10.31

9.53

