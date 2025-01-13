Polson Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
121.03
115.58
110.59
104.17
Net Worth
121.63
116.18
111.19
104.77
Minority Interest
Debt
38.1
49.58
59.72
45.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.48
8.09
7.62
7.35
Total Liabilities
168.21
173.85
178.53
157.57
Fixed Assets
118.33
115.12
118.67
109.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.43
1.15
1.15
0.99
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
47.43
57
53.76
40.24
Inventories
20.34
27.37
29.06
7.08
Inventory Days
29.16
Sundry Debtors
13.99
12.1
13.53
18.25
Debtor Days
75.17
Other Current Assets
25.16
24.63
24.69
28.88
Sundry Creditors
-10.38
-5.51
-12.48
-13.2
Creditor Days
54.37
Other Current Liabilities
-1.68
-1.59
-1.04
-0.77
Cash
1.03
0.58
4.94
6.63
Total Assets
168.22
173.85
178.52
157.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.