Polson Ltd Summary

Incorporated in December, 1938 by Mr. Pestonji Edulgi, Polson Limited, primarily as a Coffee manufacturing Company, is presently engaged in manufacturing synthetic organic tanning substance. The Company has diversified into other business activities including diary, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, leather chemicals and real estate. With Government policy reserving the dairy sector for the Cooperative sector, the Company being a private organization was forced to end its dairy activities. Their manufacturing units is located at Kolhapur in Maharashtra.With its manufacturing operations spread over 14 acres and located on the foothills of the historical fort Vishalgad, this Unit began its operations in 1906 by setting up the first and only Myrabolam Extracts manufacturing facility, primarily servicing the Indian Railwayauthorities by substituting an import. Wattle Extract for water treatment and in a secondary application for the leather tanning industry specialized in Vegetable based tanning.Over the years the primary focus changed and the Company became a leading supplier of natural tannin materials and ecofriendly leather chemicals of Indian origin to the international leather industry. Today, the Company has a diversified product range beingmanufactured in 3 state of the art factories and further developed, established and maintained an untarnished track record of consistently meeting international quality standards and boasts of a high profile customer base, which include several multinational companies in practically every country in the world.Today the Company is Asias largest manufacturer and exporter of natural based vegetable tannin extracts and eco-friendly leather chemicals.

