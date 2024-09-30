|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Proceedings of 83rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held today at the Registered Office of the Company at 10.00 a.m. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Scrutinizers report for the 83rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held at the Registered Office of the Company on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)
