<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT </dhhead>

TO THE MEMBERS OF POLYMAC THERMOFORMERS LIMITED

REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of POLYMAC THERMOFORMERS LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, Statement of Profit & Loss A/c, and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

OPINION:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India,

a. In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31st, 2024;

b. In the case of the Statement of Profit & Loss Account, of the Profit of the company for the year ended on that date.

c. In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the company for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance of the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

MANAGEMENT’S RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are responsible and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

AUDITORS’ RESPONSIBILITY:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company’s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS:

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit & Loss Account and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31st, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”

(g) According to information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not paid / provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Accounts) Rules, 2014; a. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial positions in future.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise

c. There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. -/The question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise

d. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“intermediaries”) . with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) the management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and Based on the audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub- clauses (i) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. No dividend has been declared and paid during the year by the Company.

f. Based as on examination, the company, has not used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

For PANKAJ VERMA & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Regn.No.322593E

Sd/-

(PANKAJ K VERMA)

Proprietor Membership No.056691 ICAI UDIN: 24056691BKIMWN4499

Place: KOLKATA

Date: 22/06/2024

“ANNEXURE A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ of our Report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31st, 2024:

I.(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and the situation of fixed assets.

(b) The Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the Management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the fixed assets has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

II. (a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified by the management during the period at reasonable intervals.

(b) In our opinion, the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the Management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

(c) In our opinion, the Company has maintained proper records of inventories, and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

III. According to the information and explanations provided to us, the company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, or given a guarantee or provided security to any other entity.

(a)(i) The details of such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiary, joint ventures, and Associates are as follows.

Particulars Advances in the nature of Loan (Rs. In Lakh) (A) Aggregate amount granted during the year - Other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates 1844.014 (B) Balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet date In respect of above cases - Other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates 405.05

(ii) The details of such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiary, joint ventures and Associates are as follows.

Particulars Advances in the nature of Loan (Rs.in Lakh) (A) Aggregate amount granted during the year - Subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates NIL (B) Balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet date In respect of above cases - Subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates NIL

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the terms and conditions of trade advances in the nature of loans granted by the company during the year to other entities amounting to Rs.1844.014 Lakh and having an outstanding balance as at march 31st, 2024 amounting to Rs. 405.05 Lakh, are prejudicial to the interest of the company as these trade advances are non-interest bearing. The company has not made any investment, provided any guarantees, given and security, or granted any loans.

(c) In respect of trade advances in the nature of loans provided by the company, there is no stipulated repayment schedule and hence we are unable to comment on the regularity of the repayment. As the trade advances in the nature of loans are non-interest bearing, there is no question of commenting on the regularity of the payment of interest. The company has not granted any loans.

(d) As the repayment schedule is not stipulated in the agreement for trade advances in the nature of loans provided by the company, we are unable to comment on the amount overdue as at the balance sheet date and reasonable steps taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest.

(e) As the repayment schedule is not stipulated in the agreement for trade advances in the nature of loans provided by the company, the provisions of paragraph 3(iii)(e) of the order are not applicable.

(f) (i) According to the information and explanations provided to us the company has granted advances in the nature of loan to the parties which are repayable on demand; details whereof are given below:

Particulars Advances in the nature of Loan (Rs.in Lakh) Aggregate amount of advances in the nature of loans 405.05 - Repayable on Demand 405.05 Percentage of advances in the nature of loans to total loans 100%

(ii) According to the information and explanations provided to us the company has granted advances in the nature of loan to subsidiary, joint ventures and associates which are repayable on demand; details whereof are given below

Particulars Advances in the nature of Loan (Rs.in Lakh) Aggregate amount of advances in the nature of loans NIL - Repayable on Demand NIL Percentage of advances in the nature of loans to total loans 0.00

IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

V. The Company has not accepted any deposits during the period from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

VI. As informed to us, the Central Government has not prescribed for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

VII. (a) According to the record of the Company examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it with appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no undisputed outstanding statutory dues as at the end of the year for a period exceeding six months from the date they became payable.

(b) On the basis of our examination of records and according to explanations given to us, there are no dues as on 31st March, 2024 of sales tax, income tax, customs duty, wealth tax, Goods & service tax and Cess which have not been deposited on account of any disputes.

VIII. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961 ).

IX. (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us and based on the documents and records produced before us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b)According to the information and explanations provided to us and on the basis of our audit procedure, the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank, financial institution or any other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the company has not taken any term loans during the year. Hence the provision of paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the order are not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the company, we report that funds raised on short-terms basis have, prime facie, not been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence, the provisions of paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the order are not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the company has not raised any loan during the year. Hence, the provisions of paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the order are not applicable.

X. (a) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the company has neither raised money through initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Hence, the provisions of paragraph 3(x)(a) of the order are not applicable.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally) during the year. Hence, the provisions of paragraph 3(x)(b) of the order are not applicable.

XI. (a) During the course of our audit , examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the company nor on the company.

(b) We have not come across of any instance of fraud by the company or on the company during the course of audit of the Standalone Financial Statement for the year ended March 31st, 2024 accordingly the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

XII. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

XIII According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

XIV In our opinion and based on our examination, the company does not require to comply with provisions of section 138 of the Act. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xiv)(a) to (b) of the order are not applicable to the company.

XV According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with the Directors or persons connected with him and hence the question of commenting on compliance with provisions of Section 192 does not arise.

XVI (a)The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 93d. Hence the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

(c) The Group does not have any CIC. Hence, the provisions of paragraph 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

XVII The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3(xvii) of the order are not applicable to the company.

XVIIIThere has been resignation of the Statutory Auditor during the year, there were no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

XIXAccording to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities. Other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XXAccording to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the provision of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the company. Hence, the provisions of paragraph (xx)(a) to (b) of the order are not applicable to the company. .

For PANKAJ VERMA & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Regn.No.322593E

Sd/-

(PANKAJ K VERMA)

Proprietor Membership No.056691 ICAI UDIN: 24056691BKIMWN4499

Place: KOLKATA

Date: 22/06/2024

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of sub -section 3 of Section 143 of the Act.

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of POLYMAC THERMOFORMERS LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31st, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company‘s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering be essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAl), These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company‘s internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit, We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI end deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk The procedures selected depend on the auditor‘s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A Company’s internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1 ) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31st, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the ’Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting" issued by the ICAI.

For PANKAJ VERMA & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Regn.No.322593E

Sd/- (PANKAJ K VERMA)

Proprietor Membership No.056691 ICAI UDIN: 24056691BKIMWN4499

Place: KOLKATA

Date: 22/06/2024