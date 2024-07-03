iifl-logo-icon 1
Polymac Thermoformers Ltd Share Price

18
(-3.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:05:00 PM

  • Open18
  • Day's High18
  • 52 Wk High46
  • Prev. Close18.58
  • Day's Low18
  • 52 Wk Low 17.9
  • Turnover (lac)0.72
  • P/E29.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.12
  • EPS0.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.6
  • Div. Yield0
Polymac Thermoformers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

18

Prev. Close

18.58

Turnover(Lac.)

0.72

Day's High

18

Day's Low

18

52 Week's High

46

52 Week's Low

17.9

Book Value

22.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.6

P/E

29.03

EPS

0.64

Divi. Yield

0

Polymac Thermoformers Ltd Corporate Action

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Polymac Thermoformers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Polymac Thermoformers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:44 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.20%

Non-Promoter- 74.79%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 74.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Polymac Thermoformers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.78

4.78

4.78

4.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.79

5.48

6.24

5.74

Net Worth

10.57

10.26

11.02

10.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.13

5.24

3.9

2.63

yoy growth (%)

17.13

34.14

48.44

77.76

Raw materials

-4.34

-3.96

-3.11

-2.45

As % of sales

70.73

75.63

79.63

93.29

Employee costs

-0.52

-0.56

-0.43

-0.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.18

-0.21

-0.09

0.3

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.12

-0.08

-0.2

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.02

0

-0.08

Working capital

-0.92

0.81

-0.72

-0.82

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.13

34.14

48.44

77.76

Op profit growth

-22.66

113.4

-94.34

211.56

EBIT growth

-370.86

76.17

-116.61

394.69

Net profit growth

-145.08

155.81

-142.04

1,408.3

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

3.91

2.63

1.48

1.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.91

2.63

1.48

1.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

4.6

Other Income

0.28

4.98

1.62

1.45

Polymac Thermoformers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Polymac Thermoformers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Puspjeet Kumar

E D & Wholetime Director

Sunita Shroff

Chairman & Independent Directo

Pramod Kumar Agrawal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Abhay Goenka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Polymac Thermoformers Ltd

Summary

Polymac Thermoformers Limited was formerly incorporated in Kolkata as Polymac Thermoformers Private Limited on 17th December, 1999. The Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Polymac Thermoformers Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 26th August, 2013. At present, the Company is engaged in the trading and manufacture of disposable plastic glasses, cups, bowls since its inception.The Company was originally incorporated by Mr. Raj Kumar Agarwala to venture in to manufacturing operations. Later on, in 2008 Mr. Puspjeet Kumar acquired majority stake in the company and assumed control over the Company.
Company FAQs

What is the Polymac Thermoformers Ltd share price today?

The Polymac Thermoformers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18 today.

What is the Market Cap of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd is ₹8.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd is 29.03 and 0.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polymac Thermoformers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd is ₹17.9 and ₹46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd?

Polymac Thermoformers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.60%, 3 Years at -19.90%, 1 Year at -50.85%, 6 Month at -55.35%, 3 Month at -14.77% and 1 Month at -11.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.21 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 74.79 %

