Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹18
Prev. Close₹18.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.72
Day's High₹18
Day's Low₹18
52 Week's High₹46
52 Week's Low₹17.9
Book Value₹22.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.6
P/E29.03
EPS0.64
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.78
4.78
4.78
4.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.79
5.48
6.24
5.74
Net Worth
10.57
10.26
11.02
10.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.13
5.24
3.9
2.63
yoy growth (%)
17.13
34.14
48.44
77.76
Raw materials
-4.34
-3.96
-3.11
-2.45
As % of sales
70.73
75.63
79.63
93.29
Employee costs
-0.52
-0.56
-0.43
-0.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.18
-0.21
-0.09
0.3
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.12
-0.08
-0.2
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.02
0
-0.08
Working capital
-0.92
0.81
-0.72
-0.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.13
34.14
48.44
77.76
Op profit growth
-22.66
113.4
-94.34
211.56
EBIT growth
-370.86
76.17
-116.61
394.69
Net profit growth
-145.08
155.81
-142.04
1,408.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
3.91
2.63
1.48
1.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.91
2.63
1.48
1.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
4.6
Other Income
0.28
4.98
1.62
1.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Puspjeet Kumar
E D & Wholetime Director
Sunita Shroff
Chairman & Independent Directo
Pramod Kumar Agrawal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Abhay Goenka
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Polymac Thermoformers Ltd
Summary
Polymac Thermoformers Limited was formerly incorporated in Kolkata as Polymac Thermoformers Private Limited on 17th December, 1999. The Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Polymac Thermoformers Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 26th August, 2013. At present, the Company is engaged in the trading and manufacture of disposable plastic glasses, cups, bowls since its inception.The Company was originally incorporated by Mr. Raj Kumar Agarwala to venture in to manufacturing operations. Later on, in 2008 Mr. Puspjeet Kumar acquired majority stake in the company and assumed control over the Company.
Read More
The Polymac Thermoformers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd is ₹8.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd is 29.03 and 0.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polymac Thermoformers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polymac Thermoformers Ltd is ₹17.9 and ₹46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Polymac Thermoformers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.60%, 3 Years at -19.90%, 1 Year at -50.85%, 6 Month at -55.35%, 3 Month at -14.77% and 1 Month at -11.73%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.