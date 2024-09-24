iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Polymac Thermoformers Ltd AGM

17.2
(0.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Polymac Thermof. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM24 Sep 202427 Aug 2024
The Board of Directors discussed, considered and approved the following: 1. Considered and approved the Notice of 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Annual Report of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 24th Day of September, 2024 at 01:30 P.M. at its registered office at 29A, Weston Street, 3rd Floor, Room No. C5, Kolkata-700012.; 2. Appointment of M/s. Hemant Sharma & Associates as Scrutinizer for scrutinizing e-voting and conduct voting through ballot paper during the Annual General Meeting; 3. Considered and approved the Directors Report. 4. Appointment of Mr. Prem Suman (M. No. 066806) partner of P. Suman & Associates as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year -2024-2025; 5. The Company has appointed National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) for providing remote e-voting facility; 6. Appointment of M/s. Hemant Sharma & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year -2024-2025 Read less.. Outcome of 25th Annual General Meeting held on 24th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, please find the enclosed voting result along with Scrutinizer Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)

Polymac Thermof.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Polymac Thermoformers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.