|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Sep 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|The Board of Directors discussed, considered and approved the following: 1. Considered and approved the Notice of 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Annual Report of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 24th Day of September, 2024 at 01:30 P.M. at its registered office at 29A, Weston Street, 3rd Floor, Room No. C5, Kolkata-700012.; 2. Appointment of M/s. Hemant Sharma & Associates as Scrutinizer for scrutinizing e-voting and conduct voting through ballot paper during the Annual General Meeting; 3. Considered and approved the Directors Report. 4. Appointment of Mr. Prem Suman (M. No. 066806) partner of P. Suman & Associates as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year -2024-2025; 5. The Company has appointed National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) for providing remote e-voting facility; 6. Appointment of M/s. Hemant Sharma & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year -2024-2025 Read less.. Outcome of 25th Annual General Meeting held on 24th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, please find the enclosed voting result along with Scrutinizer Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)
