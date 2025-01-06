iifl-logo-icon 1
Polymac Thermoformers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Polymac Thermof. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.18

-0.21

-0.09

0.3

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.12

-0.08

-0.2

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.02

0

-0.08

Working capital

-0.92

0.81

-0.72

-0.82

Other operating items

Operating

-0.92

0.44

-0.9

-0.79

Capital expenditure

0.08

0.49

-0.23

0.16

Free cash flow

-0.83

0.93

-1.13

-0.63

Equity raised

11.25

11.63

11.71

11.26

Investing

0.66

-0.78

-0.62

1.08

Financing

1.64

1.26

-0.89

2.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

12.72

13.04

9.07

13.71

