Polymac Thermoformers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.18
-0.21
-0.09
0.3
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.12
-0.08
-0.2
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.02
0
-0.08
Working capital
-0.92
0.81
-0.72
-0.82
Other operating items
Operating
-0.92
0.44
-0.9
-0.79
Capital expenditure
0.08
0.49
-0.23
0.16
Free cash flow
-0.83
0.93
-1.13
-0.63
Equity raised
11.25
11.63
11.71
11.26
Investing
0.66
-0.78
-0.62
1.08
Financing
1.64
1.26
-0.89
2.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
12.72
13.04
9.07
13.71
