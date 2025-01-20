iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Polymac Thermoformers Ltd Key Ratios

19.84
(4.97%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:46:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Polymac Thermoformers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

48.44

77.77

0.8

Op profit growth

-92.93

223.44

-75.4

EBIT growth

-145.42

412.16

-54.99

Net profit growth

-202.88

18,334.96

-98.46

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-8.29

-174.19

-95.74

-392.31

EBIT margin

-3.44

11.26

3.91

8.75

Net profit margin

-4.39

6.33

0.06

4.01

RoCE

-1.16

2.44

0.49

RoNW

-0.4

0.38

0

RoA

-0.37

0.34

0

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.35

0

0.12

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.54

0.14

-0.3

-0.19

Book value per share

21.83

22.18

22.79

21.83

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

93.71

0

195

P/CEPS

230.17

-52.35

-118.81

P/B

1.47

0.69

1.07

EV/EBIDTA

40.12

43.32

41.21

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-32.78

-79.65

-25.39

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

54.64

15.94

-36.97

Inventory days

147.12

219.78

385.77

Creditor days

-49.6

-25.53

-84.37

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

3.64

-6.13

-1.08

-2.58

Net debt / equity

-0.06

0.01

0.11

0.04

Net debt / op. profit

2.06

-0.03

-0.88

-0.07

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-79.63

-93.29

-101.46

-107.64

Employee costs

-11.04

-14.51

-27.11

-22.36

Other costs

-17.61

-166.38

-67.15

-362.3

Polymac Thermof. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Polymac Thermoformers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.