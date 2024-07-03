iifl-logo-icon 1
Polymac Thermoformers Ltd Annually Results

Jan 7, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

3.91

2.63

1.48

1.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.91

2.63

1.48

1.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

4.6

Other Income

0.28

4.98

1.62

1.45

Total Income

4.19

7.61

3.1

7.51

Total Expenditure

4.23

7.06

2.9

7.22

PBIDT

-0.05

0.56

0.2

0.29

Interest

0.04

0.05

0.05

0.05

PBDT

-0.08

0.51

0.15

0.24

Depreciation

0.09

0.26

0.15

0.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.08

0

0.03

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.17

0.17

0

0.06

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.17

0.17

0

0.06

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.17

0.17

0

0.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.36

0.35

0

0.13

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.78

4.78

4.78

4.78

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1.27

21.29

13.51

19.72

PBDTM(%)

-2.04

19.39

10.13

16.32

PATM(%)

-4.34

6.46

0

4.08

