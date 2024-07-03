Polymac Thermoformers Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
3.91
2.63
1.48
1.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.91
2.63
1.48
1.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
4.6
Other Income
0.28
4.98
1.62
1.45
Total Income
4.19
7.61
3.1
7.51
Total Expenditure
4.23
7.06
2.9
7.22
PBIDT
-0.05
0.56
0.2
0.29
Interest
0.04
0.05
0.05
0.05
PBDT
-0.08
0.51
0.15
0.24
Depreciation
0.09
0.26
0.15
0.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.08
0
0.03
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.17
0.17
0
0.06
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.17
0.17
0
0.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.17
0.17
0
0.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.36
0.35
0
0.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.78
4.78
4.78
4.78
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1.27
21.29
13.51
19.72
PBDTM(%)
-2.04
19.39
10.13
16.32
PATM(%)
-4.34
6.46
0
4.08
