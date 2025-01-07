Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.13
5.24
3.9
2.63
yoy growth (%)
17.13
34.14
48.44
77.76
Raw materials
-4.34
-3.96
-3.11
-2.45
As % of sales
70.73
75.63
79.63
93.29
Employee costs
-0.52
-0.56
-0.43
-0.38
As % of sales
8.49
10.82
11.04
14.51
Other costs
-1.68
-1.23
-0.61
-4.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.44
23.65
15.68
159.07
Operating profit
-0.4
-0.53
-0.24
-4.39
OPM
-6.67
-10.11
-6.35
-166.89
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.12
-0.08
-0.2
Interest expense
-0.09
-0.11
-0.03
-0.04
Other income
0.79
0.54
0.27
4.95
Profit before tax
0.18
-0.21
-0.09
0.3
Taxes
-0.09
-0.02
0
-0.08
Tax rate
-49.42
11.47
0
-26.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.09
-0.24
-0.09
0.22
Exceptional items
0.01
0
0
0
Net profit
0.11
-0.24
-0.09
0.22
yoy growth (%)
-145.08
155.81
-142.04
1,408.3
NPM
1.79
-4.65
-2.44
8.62
