Polymac Thermoformers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.13

5.24

3.9

2.63

yoy growth (%)

17.13

34.14

48.44

77.76

Raw materials

-4.34

-3.96

-3.11

-2.45

As % of sales

70.73

75.63

79.63

93.29

Employee costs

-0.52

-0.56

-0.43

-0.38

As % of sales

8.49

10.82

11.04

14.51

Other costs

-1.68

-1.23

-0.61

-4.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.44

23.65

15.68

159.07

Operating profit

-0.4

-0.53

-0.24

-4.39

OPM

-6.67

-10.11

-6.35

-166.89

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.12

-0.08

-0.2

Interest expense

-0.09

-0.11

-0.03

-0.04

Other income

0.79

0.54

0.27

4.95

Profit before tax

0.18

-0.21

-0.09

0.3

Taxes

-0.09

-0.02

0

-0.08

Tax rate

-49.42

11.47

0

-26.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.09

-0.24

-0.09

0.22

Exceptional items

0.01

0

0

0

Net profit

0.11

-0.24

-0.09

0.22

yoy growth (%)

-145.08

155.81

-142.04

1,408.3

NPM

1.79

-4.65

-2.44

8.62

