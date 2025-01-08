Board Meeting 8 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

Polymac Thermoformers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 08th January 2025 at the Registered Office of the Company at 29A Weston Street 3rd Floor Room No C5 Kolkata -700012 Inter-Alia to consider the following matter: 1. To fix the date time and venue of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting and approve the draft Notice for convening Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 2. Appointment of scrutinizer for conducting voting process in fair and transparent manner for the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 3. To consider any other matter with the permission of Chairperson The Board Meeting to be held on 08/01/2025 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/01/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Polymac Thermoformers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors to be held on 14th November 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Polymac Thermoformers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday 27th August 2024 The Board of Directors discussed, considered and approved the following: 1. Considered and approved the Notice of 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Annual Report of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 24th Day of September, 2024 at 01:30 P.M. at its registered office at 29A, Weston Street, 3rd Floor, Room No. C5, Kolkata-700012.; 2. Appointment of M/s. Hemant Sharma & Associates as Scrutinizer for scrutinizing e-voting and conduct voting through ballot paper during the Annual General Meeting; 3. Considered and approved the Directors Report. 4. Appointment of Mr. Prem Suman (M. No. 066806) partner of P. Suman & Associates as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year -2024-2025; 5. The Company has appointed National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) for providing remote e-voting facility; 6. Appointment of M/s. Hemant Sharma & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year -2024-2025 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jun 2024 19 Jun 2024

Audited Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Saturday, 22nd June, 2024 at its registered office at 29A Weston Street 3rd Floor, Room No C5 Kolkata - 700012, have inter-alia discussed, considered and approved the following.: 1. Consider, approve and took on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year and Half Year ended as on 31st March, 2024; 2. Statement in the form of declaration that the Audit Report of auditor is with unmodified opinion with respect to Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 3. Took note of the various compliances filed with Exchange as required under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Financial Results as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/06/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

Polymac Thermoformers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider discuss and approve the Audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To update change if any in the content of its Website within two working days from the date of Board Meeting. 3. To consider any other matter with the permission of Chairperson

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024