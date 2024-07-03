Polymac Thermoformers Limited was formerly incorporated in Kolkata as Polymac Thermoformers Private Limited on 17th December, 1999. The Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Polymac Thermoformers Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 26th August, 2013. At present, the Company is engaged in the trading and manufacture of disposable plastic glasses, cups, bowls since its inception.The Company was originally incorporated by Mr. Raj Kumar Agarwala to venture in to manufacturing operations. Later on, in 2008 Mr. Puspjeet Kumar acquired majority stake in the company and assumed control over the Company.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.