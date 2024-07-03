Polymac Thermoformers Ltd Summary

Polymac Thermoformers Limited was formerly incorporated in Kolkata as Polymac Thermoformers Private Limited on 17th December, 1999. The Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Polymac Thermoformers Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 26th August, 2013. At present, the Company is engaged in the trading and manufacture of disposable plastic glasses, cups, bowls since its inception.The Company was originally incorporated by Mr. Raj Kumar Agarwala to venture in to manufacturing operations. Later on, in 2008 Mr. Puspjeet Kumar acquired majority stake in the company and assumed control over the Company.