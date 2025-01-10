To the Members of

M/s. Polyspin Exports Limited

Report on the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone IND AS financial statements of M/s. Polyspin Exports Limited ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone IND AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the IND AS and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and Loss, total comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note No.35.7 to the standalone financial statements, which describes the status of confirmation of balance of Trade Debtors, Trade Creditors and other Parties.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters :

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements of the current period.

These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone IND AS financial statements as a whole and informing our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our Report .

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Evaluation of uncertain tax positions Principal Audit Procedures The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgement to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands for the year ended March 31,2023 from management. We involved our expertise to challenge the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. Our internal experts also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions. Refer Note No.35.3 to the Standalone Financial Statements Additionally, we considered the effect of new information in respect of uncertain tax positions as at April 1, 2024 to evaluate whether any change was required to managements position on these uncertainties 2. Recoverability of Indirect tax receivables Principal Audit Procedures As at March 31, 2024, other current assets in respect of withholding tax, GST and CESAT appeal Duty of Rs. 26.73 lakhs which are pending adjudication. We have involved our expertise to review the nature of the amounts recoverable, the sustainability and the likelihood of recoverability upon final resolution. 3. Assessment of the Companys litigations and related disclosure of contingent liabilities Our procedures included the following: Refer to Note No. 35.3 to the Standalone Financial Statements – "Contingent liabilities not provided for", Note No: 35.3 to the Standalone Financial Satements. We understood, assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys key controls surrounding assessment of litigations relating to the relevant laws and regulations; As at March 31, 2024, the Company has exposures towards litigations relating to the matter as included in the aforesaid Notes. Significant management judgement is required to assess such matter to determine the probability of occurrence of material outflow of economic resourcesandwhethera provision should be recognised or a disclosure should be made. The management judgement is also supported with legal advice in certain cases as considered appropriate. As the ultimate outcome of the matter is uncertain and the position taken by the We discussed with management the recent developments and the status of the material litigations which were reviewed and noted by the Companys audit committee; We performed our assessment on a test basis on the underlying calculations supporting the contingent liabilities made in relation to the Companys Standalone Financial Statements; We used auditors experts to gain an understanding and to evaluate the disputed tax matters; We considered external legal opinions, where relevant, obtained by management; management are based on the applicatio n of their be st judgement, related legal advice including those relating to interpretation of laws/regulations, it is considered to be a Key Audit Matter. We met with the Companys external legal counsel to understand the interpretation of laws/regulations considered by the management in their assessment relating to a material litigation; We evaluated managements assessments by understanding precedents set in similar cases and assessed the reliability of the managements past estimates / judgements; We evaluated managements assessment around those matters that are not disclosed or not considered as contingent liability, as the probability of material outflow is considered to be remote by the management; We assessed the adequacy of the disclosures. Based on the above work performed, managements assessment in respect of the Companys litigations and related disclosures relating to contingent liabilities in the Standalone Financial Statements are considered to be reasonable.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charge with Governance for the Standalone IND AS Financial Statement

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone IND AS financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the IND AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone IND AS Financial Statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone IND AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone IND AS financial statements.

A further description of the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements is included in Annexure A. This description forms part of our auditors report.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone IND AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Control with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C"

B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone IND AS financial statements – Refer Note No.35.3 to the Standalone IND AS financial statements;

ii) The Company has recognized material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer Note No 29.1 (a) to the IND AS financial statements;

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity including foreign entity ("Intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner.

(c) whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (d) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v) As stated in Note No. 36.8 to the standalone financial statements The Company has not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2023 - 2024.

C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act as amended: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

D) Reporting Under Rule 11(g) of companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules ,2014

Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE - A

Responsibilities for Audit of Standalone IND AS Financial Statement

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone IND AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepre- sentations or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone IND AS financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events by Central Government of India in terms of section 143(II) of or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone IND AS financial statements including the disclosures, and whether the standalone IND AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

ANNEXURE -B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of M/s. Polyspin Exports Limited on the accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 March, 2024

In terms of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020, issued by Central Government of India, in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we further report on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the said order that:-

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

1. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets once in every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment or Intangible assets or both during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at 31 March 2024, for holding benami property under The Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. INVENTORIES

i. Physical verification of inventory or has been conducted at reasonable intervals by management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure by the management is appropriate. There were no material discrepancies (exceeding 10%) noticed in each class of inventory.

ii. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with banks are in agreement with the books of the Company.

3. LOANS TO PARTIES LISTED U/S 189 OF THE ACT

The Company has neither made investments in companies nor granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year.

4. COMPLIANCE WITH SECTIONS 185 & 186 OF THE ACT

The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments made as applicable.

5. DEPOSITS:

The company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

6. COST RECORDS:

The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

7. STATUTORY DUES

i. The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Excise, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

ii. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Excise, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

iii. Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause

(i) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

(Rs.in Lakhs)

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount Period with the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Amount paid under protest Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 71.71 June 2008 to March 2013 Commissioner of Central Excise, Madurai. 71.71 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 129.11 Jan 2009 to March 2013 Commissioner of Central Excise, Madurai. 129.11 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 3.69 April 2010 to March 2011 Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise, Rajapalayam. 3.69 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 70.11 April 2013 to Dec 2014 Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise, Rajapalayam. 70.11 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 30.04 Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise, Rajapalayam. 30.04 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 30.23 April 2014 to Sep 2014 March 2015 Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise, Rajapalayam. 30.23 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 25.24 April 2015 to Sep 2015 Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise, Rajapalayam. 25.24 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 33.51 Oct 2015 to March 2016 Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise, Rajapalayam. 33.51 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 94.08 April 2016 to March 2017 Commissioner of Central Excise, Trichy. 94.08 487.72 487.72

8. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961;

9. i) The company has not defaulted in any repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest there on to any financial institution or bank.

ii) The company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

iii) The term loans have not been utilized for the purposes for which they were obtained.

iv) The Company has not materially used the short term funds for meeting any long term purpose. v) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. vi) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10. i) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

ii) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11. i) Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and explanations given to us by the Management, we report that no fraud by the company or no material fraud on the company have been noticed or reported during the year.

ii) No report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report.

iii) According to the information and Explanations Provided to us, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the company.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards 14. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17. The Company incurred marginal cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project under CSR. Accordingly clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3 (xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE–C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report of even date, to the members of the Company on the Standalone IND AS financial statements for the year ended 31 March, 2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company as of 31 March, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone IND AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The respective Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that;

i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.