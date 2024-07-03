iifl-logo-icon 1
Polyspin Exports Ltd Share Price

41.5
(-0.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:31:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41.72
  • Day's High41.72
  • 52 Wk High67.6
  • Prev. Close41.72
  • Day's Low40.5
  • 52 Wk Low 38.49
  • Turnover (lac)0.24
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value53.72
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)41.5
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Polyspin Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

41.72

Prev. Close

41.72

Turnover(Lac.)

0.24

Day's High

41.72

Day's Low

40.5

52 Week's High

67.6

52 Week's Low

38.49

Book Value

53.72

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

41.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Polyspin Exports Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

Polyspin Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Polyspin Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.44%

Non-Promoter- 52.55%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Polyspin Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

46.43

48.25

49.31

40.57

Net Worth

51.43

53.25

54.31

45.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

276.97

234.62

166.19

180.99

yoy growth (%)

18.04

41.17

-8.18

17.19

Raw materials

-162.73

-139.74

-95.44

-106.27

As % of sales

58.75

59.56

57.42

58.71

Employee costs

-35.05

-32.81

-30.34

-26.56

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

13.29

10.83

7.38

7.64

Depreciation

-3.87

-3.65

-3.51

-2.89

Tax paid

-4.29

-3.33

-2.11

-2.62

Working capital

9.64

28.2

11.68

10.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.04

41.17

-8.18

17.19

Op profit growth

4.72

62.94

-35.13

25.21

EBIT growth

12.57

34.08

-0.81

26.87

Net profit growth

20.02

42.36

4.92

34.46

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

202.21

208.23

276.97

234.62

166.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

202.21

208.23

276.97

234.62

166.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.6

4.33

5.88

4.37

6.08

Polyspin Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Polyspin Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

S R Subramanian

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

S V Ravi

Managing Director & CEO

R Ramji

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

R Durga

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajesh Devarajan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S R Venkatanarayana Raja

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

V S Jagdish

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

R Sundaram

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

A Emarajan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Polyspin Exports Ltd

Summary

Polyspin Exports Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on March 29, 1985. It commenced commercial production in 1990. The Company is engaged in Manufacture of FIBC Bags, Fabric, PPYarn, Multifilament Yarn, Paper Bags, etc., with an installed capacity of 10,800 MTS per annum and manufacturer of OE yarn with an installed capacity of 1,760 Rotors. The Companys FIBC bags are primarily exported to U.S.A, Europe and African Countries and OE Yarn mainly to domestic market.The Company is a 100% Export-Oriented Unit (EOU). The Plant is located at Rajapalayam, Tamil Nadu. The Company established a new unit to manufacture Open End Spinning Yarn under the name and style of PEL TEXTILES in 2010-11. It started commercial production of Open End Spinning Yarn in March, 2012. Later, the Multifilament Yarn Project was commissioned in April, 2019.
Company FAQs

What is the Polyspin Exports Ltd share price today?

The Polyspin Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Polyspin Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polyspin Exports Ltd is ₹41.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Polyspin Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Polyspin Exports Ltd is 0 and 0.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Polyspin Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polyspin Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polyspin Exports Ltd is ₹38.49 and ₹67.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Polyspin Exports Ltd?

Polyspin Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.30%, 3 Years at -14.44%, 1 Year at -20.20%, 6 Month at -12.33%, 3 Month at -6.81% and 1 Month at 4.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Polyspin Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Polyspin Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 52.56 %

