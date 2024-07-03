SectorPackaging
Open₹41.72
Prev. Close₹41.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.24
Day's High₹41.72
Day's Low₹40.5
52 Week's High₹67.6
52 Week's Low₹38.49
Book Value₹53.72
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)41.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.43
48.25
49.31
40.57
Net Worth
51.43
53.25
54.31
45.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
276.97
234.62
166.19
180.99
yoy growth (%)
18.04
41.17
-8.18
17.19
Raw materials
-162.73
-139.74
-95.44
-106.27
As % of sales
58.75
59.56
57.42
58.71
Employee costs
-35.05
-32.81
-30.34
-26.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
13.29
10.83
7.38
7.64
Depreciation
-3.87
-3.65
-3.51
-2.89
Tax paid
-4.29
-3.33
-2.11
-2.62
Working capital
9.64
28.2
11.68
10.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.04
41.17
-8.18
17.19
Op profit growth
4.72
62.94
-35.13
25.21
EBIT growth
12.57
34.08
-0.81
26.87
Net profit growth
20.02
42.36
4.92
34.46
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
202.21
208.23
276.97
234.62
166.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
202.21
208.23
276.97
234.62
166.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.6
4.33
5.88
4.37
6.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
S R Subramanian
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
S V Ravi
Managing Director & CEO
R Ramji
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
R Durga
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajesh Devarajan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S R Venkatanarayana Raja
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
V S Jagdish
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
R Sundaram
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
A Emarajan
Reports by Polyspin Exports Ltd
Summary
Polyspin Exports Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on March 29, 1985. It commenced commercial production in 1990. The Company is engaged in Manufacture of FIBC Bags, Fabric, PPYarn, Multifilament Yarn, Paper Bags, etc., with an installed capacity of 10,800 MTS per annum and manufacturer of OE yarn with an installed capacity of 1,760 Rotors. The Companys FIBC bags are primarily exported to U.S.A, Europe and African Countries and OE Yarn mainly to domestic market.The Company is a 100% Export-Oriented Unit (EOU). The Plant is located at Rajapalayam, Tamil Nadu. The Company established a new unit to manufacture Open End Spinning Yarn under the name and style of PEL TEXTILES in 2010-11. It started commercial production of Open End Spinning Yarn in March, 2012. Later, the Multifilament Yarn Project was commissioned in April, 2019.
The Polyspin Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹41.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polyspin Exports Ltd is ₹41.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Polyspin Exports Ltd is 0 and 0.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polyspin Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polyspin Exports Ltd is ₹38.49 and ₹67.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Polyspin Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.30%, 3 Years at -14.44%, 1 Year at -20.20%, 6 Month at -12.33%, 3 Month at -6.81% and 1 Month at 4.20%.
