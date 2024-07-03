Polyspin Exports Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
61.52
48.67
48.88
50.7
53.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
61.52
48.67
48.88
50.7
53.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.94
0.96
0.88
1.05
1.23
Total Income
62.46
49.62
49.76
51.76
54.68
Total Expenditure
57.27
46.78
50.4
52.64
51.04
PBIDT
5.19
2.85
-0.64
-0.89
3.64
Interest
1.38
0.97
1.01
1.06
0.88
PBDT
3.81
1.87
-1.65
-1.94
2.77
Depreciation
1.05
0.87
0.87
0.82
0.78
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.25
0.25
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
2.61
-0.78
-1.78
0.09
0.07
Reported Profit After Tax
0.4
1.53
-0.75
-2.85
1.92
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.67
1.79
-0.65
-2.5
2.19
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.41
-0.7
0.11
-0.25
-0.11
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.08
2.49
-0.76
-2.25
2.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.67
1.79
-0.65
-2.5
2.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5
5
5
5
5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.43
5.85
-1.3
-1.75
6.81
PBDTM(%)
6.19
3.84
-3.37
-3.82
5.18
PATM(%)
0.65
3.14
-1.53
-5.62
3.59
