Polyspin Exports Ltd Quarterly Results

40.05
(-3.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

61.52

48.67

48.88

50.7

53.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

61.52

48.67

48.88

50.7

53.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.94

0.96

0.88

1.05

1.23

Total Income

62.46

49.62

49.76

51.76

54.68

Total Expenditure

57.27

46.78

50.4

52.64

51.04

PBIDT

5.19

2.85

-0.64

-0.89

3.64

Interest

1.38

0.97

1.01

1.06

0.88

PBDT

3.81

1.87

-1.65

-1.94

2.77

Depreciation

1.05

0.87

0.87

0.82

0.78

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.25

0.25

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

2.61

-0.78

-1.78

0.09

0.07

Reported Profit After Tax

0.4

1.53

-0.75

-2.85

1.92

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.67

1.79

-0.65

-2.5

2.19

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.41

-0.7

0.11

-0.25

-0.11

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.08

2.49

-0.76

-2.25

2.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.67

1.79

-0.65

-2.5

2.19

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5

5

5

5

5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.43

5.85

-1.3

-1.75

6.81

PBDTM(%)

6.19

3.84

-3.37

-3.82

5.18

PATM(%)

0.65

3.14

-1.53

-5.62

3.59

