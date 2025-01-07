Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
276.97
234.62
166.19
180.99
yoy growth (%)
18.04
41.17
-8.18
17.19
Raw materials
-162.73
-139.74
-95.44
-106.27
As % of sales
58.75
59.56
57.42
58.71
Employee costs
-35.05
-32.81
-30.34
-26.56
As % of sales
12.65
13.98
18.25
14.67
Other costs
-63.07
-46.68
-30.96
-33.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.77
19.89
18.63
18.56
Operating profit
16.1
15.37
9.43
14.54
OPM
5.81
6.55
5.67
8.03
Depreciation
-3.87
-3.65
-3.51
-2.89
Interest expense
-4.81
-5.25
-4.61
-4.45
Other income
5.88
4.36
6.07
0.44
Profit before tax
13.29
10.83
7.38
7.64
Taxes
-4.29
-3.33
-2.11
-2.62
Tax rate
-32.29
-30.78
-28.65
-34.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9
7.49
5.26
5.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
9
7.49
5.26
5.02
yoy growth (%)
20.02
42.36
4.92
34.46
NPM
3.24
3.19
3.16
2.77
