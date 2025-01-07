iifl-logo-icon 1
Polyspin Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

40.05
(-3.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

276.97

234.62

166.19

180.99

yoy growth (%)

18.04

41.17

-8.18

17.19

Raw materials

-162.73

-139.74

-95.44

-106.27

As % of sales

58.75

59.56

57.42

58.71

Employee costs

-35.05

-32.81

-30.34

-26.56

As % of sales

12.65

13.98

18.25

14.67

Other costs

-63.07

-46.68

-30.96

-33.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.77

19.89

18.63

18.56

Operating profit

16.1

15.37

9.43

14.54

OPM

5.81

6.55

5.67

8.03

Depreciation

-3.87

-3.65

-3.51

-2.89

Interest expense

-4.81

-5.25

-4.61

-4.45

Other income

5.88

4.36

6.07

0.44

Profit before tax

13.29

10.83

7.38

7.64

Taxes

-4.29

-3.33

-2.11

-2.62

Tax rate

-32.29

-30.78

-28.65

-34.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9

7.49

5.26

5.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

9

7.49

5.26

5.02

yoy growth (%)

20.02

42.36

4.92

34.46

NPM

3.24

3.19

3.16

2.77

