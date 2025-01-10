Polyspin Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.43
48.25
49.31
40.57
Net Worth
51.43
53.25
54.31
45.57
Minority Interest
Debt
74.74
69.94
78.21
79.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.87
4.53
4.57
4.36
Total Liabilities
129.04
127.72
137.09
129.1
Fixed Assets
52.91
49.72
43.61
45.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.74
0.63
0.64
0.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
66.77
65.81
70.85
66.9
Inventories
36.81
46.24
28.71
47.15
Inventory Days
37.83
73.35
Sundry Debtors
29.49
32.24
40.23
25.74
Debtor Days
53.01
40.04
Other Current Assets
23.66
14.68
19.38
12.44
Sundry Creditors
-16.84
-20.23
-7.98
-10.44
Creditor Days
10.51
16.24
Other Current Liabilities
-6.35
-7.12
-9.49
-7.99
Cash
8.62
11.56
21.98
15.72
Total Assets
129.04
127.72
137.08
129.1
