Polyspin Exports Ltd Summary

Polyspin Exports Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on March 29, 1985. It commenced commercial production in 1990. The Company is engaged in Manufacture of FIBC Bags, Fabric, PPYarn, Multifilament Yarn, Paper Bags, etc., with an installed capacity of 10,800 MTS per annum and manufacturer of OE yarn with an installed capacity of 1,760 Rotors. The Companys FIBC bags are primarily exported to U.S.A, Europe and African Countries and OE Yarn mainly to domestic market.The Company is a 100% Export-Oriented Unit (EOU). The Plant is located at Rajapalayam, Tamil Nadu. The Company established a new unit to manufacture Open End Spinning Yarn under the name and style of PEL TEXTILES in 2010-11. It started commercial production of Open End Spinning Yarn in March, 2012. Later, the Multifilament Yarn Project was commissioned in April, 2019.