Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 22 Oct 2024

Polyspin Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and six month ended 30th September2024. Submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months ended September 30, 2024 & Limited Review Reports of the Auditors thereon. Submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2024 & Limited Review Reports of the Auditors thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Polyspin Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and certain other Businesses. Submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 & Limited Review Reports of the Auditors thereon. Intimation of Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 15 May 2024

Polyspin Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Fiancial Results (Standalone and Consolidated for the quarter and year ended 31st March2024. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 Re-appointment of Independent Directors for a second term of 5 consecutive years. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024