Polyspin Exports Ltd Board Meeting

39
(1.93%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Polyspin Exports CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202422 Oct 2024
Polyspin Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and six month ended 30th September2024. Submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months ended September 30, 2024 & Limited Review Reports of the Auditors thereon. Submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2024 & Limited Review Reports of the Auditors thereon (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Polyspin Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and certain other Businesses. Submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 & Limited Review Reports of the Auditors thereon. Intimation of Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202415 May 2024
Polyspin Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Fiancial Results (Standalone and Consolidated for the quarter and year ended 31st March2024. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 Re-appointment of Independent Directors for a second term of 5 consecutive years. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Polyspin Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Fiancial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 & Limited Review Reports of the Auditors thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

