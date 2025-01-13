iifl-logo-icon 1
Polytex India Ltd Balance Sheet

6.1
(4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.5

13.5

13.5

13.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.91

-10.75

-10.68

2.13

Net Worth

2.59

2.75

2.82

15.63

Minority Interest

Debt

0.15

0.09

0.13

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.08

0.08

0

Total Liabilities

2.74

2.92

3.03

15.63

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.85

2.85

2.85

2.85

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.08

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.17

-0.1

-0.08

-0.28

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.02

Sundry Creditors

-0.09

-0.08

-0.08

-0.14

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.1

-0.03

-0.02

-0.16

Cash

0.05

0.08

0.26

0.26

Total Assets

2.74

2.92

3.04

2.84

