Polytex India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.5
13.5
13.5
13.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.91
-10.75
-10.68
2.13
Net Worth
2.59
2.75
2.82
15.63
Minority Interest
Debt
0.15
0.09
0.13
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.08
0.08
0
Total Liabilities
2.74
2.92
3.03
15.63
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.85
2.85
2.85
2.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.08
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.17
-0.1
-0.08
-0.28
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.02
Sundry Creditors
-0.09
-0.08
-0.08
-0.14
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.1
-0.03
-0.02
-0.16
Cash
0.05
0.08
0.26
0.26
Total Assets
2.74
2.92
3.04
2.84
