SectorFinance
Open₹5.81
Prev. Close₹6.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹5.92
Day's Low₹5.81
52 Week's High₹9.8
52 Week's Low₹5.03
Book Value₹1.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.84
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.5
13.5
13.5
13.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.91
-10.75
-10.68
2.13
Net Worth
2.59
2.75
2.82
15.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.15
-0.14
0.04
0.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Arvind Kariya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jegna Arvind Kariya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kapil Purohit
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepa Jayramdas Lakhwani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Heena Gurmukhdas Kukreja
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anju Surajsingh Chauhan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Polytex India Ltd
Summary
Polytex India Ltd was incorporated in 1987. It got registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non Banking Financial Company. The Equity Shares of the Company were listed at Bombay Stock Exchange. The Shares of the Company were admitted with both the depositories Central Depository Services Ltd. & National Securities Depository Ltd.The Company is presently engaged in the activities of investments and trading in shares and securities and providing short-term loans and advances. The overall performance during the year 2022-23, was not quite satisfactory due to recession in the overall market. The Company is deploying its resources to increase business volumes and to achieve increased turnover in the current year.
The Polytex India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.81 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polytex India Ltd is ₹7.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Polytex India Ltd is 0 and 3.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polytex India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polytex India Ltd is ₹5.03 and ₹9.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Polytex India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.03%, 3 Years at 2.10%, 1 Year at 13.15%, 6 Month at -32.56%, 3 Month at 15.50% and 1 Month at -18.21%.
