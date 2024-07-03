iifl-logo-icon 1
Polytex India Ltd Share Price

5.81
(-4.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.81
  • Day's High5.92
  • 52 Wk High9.8
  • Prev. Close6.11
  • Day's Low5.81
  • 52 Wk Low 5.03
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.87
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.84
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Polytex India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

5.81

Prev. Close

6.11

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

5.92

Day's Low

5.81

52 Week's High

9.8

52 Week's Low

5.03

Book Value

1.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.84

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Polytex India Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Polytex India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Polytex India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.35%

Non-Promoter- 63.64%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 63.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Polytex India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.5

13.5

13.5

13.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.91

-10.75

-10.68

2.13

Net Worth

2.59

2.75

2.82

15.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.15

-0.14

0.04

0.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Polytex India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Polytex India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Arvind Kariya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jegna Arvind Kariya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kapil Purohit

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deepa Jayramdas Lakhwani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Heena Gurmukhdas Kukreja

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anju Surajsingh Chauhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Polytex India Ltd

Summary

Polytex India Ltd was incorporated in 1987. It got registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non Banking Financial Company. The Equity Shares of the Company were listed at Bombay Stock Exchange. The Shares of the Company were admitted with both the depositories Central Depository Services Ltd. & National Securities Depository Ltd.The Company is presently engaged in the activities of investments and trading in shares and securities and providing short-term loans and advances. The overall performance during the year 2022-23, was not quite satisfactory due to recession in the overall market. The Company is deploying its resources to increase business volumes and to achieve increased turnover in the current year.
Company FAQs

What is the Polytex India Ltd share price today?

The Polytex India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.81 today.

What is the Market Cap of Polytex India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Polytex India Ltd is ₹7.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Polytex India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Polytex India Ltd is 0 and 3.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Polytex India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Polytex India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Polytex India Ltd is ₹5.03 and ₹9.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Polytex India Ltd?

Polytex India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.03%, 3 Years at 2.10%, 1 Year at 13.15%, 6 Month at -32.56%, 3 Month at 15.50% and 1 Month at -18.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Polytex India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Polytex India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.36 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 63.64 %

