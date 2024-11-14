Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

POLYTEX INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for unaudited quarterly results for the quarter ended on 30.09.2024. Half yearly and quarterly unaudited results for quarter ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

POLYTEX INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 Approved unaudited Financial Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 and approved the notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 29 Jun 2024

Appointment of Mrs. Anju Premshankar Pandey as Company secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

POLYTEX INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation 30.05.2024 Audited financial results for the year ended on 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024