Polytex India Ltd Board Meeting

6.1
(4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Polytex India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
POLYTEX INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for unaudited quarterly results for the quarter ended on 30.09.2024. Half yearly and quarterly unaudited results for quarter ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
POLYTEX INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 Approved unaudited Financial Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 and approved the notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jun 202429 Jun 2024
Appointment of Mrs. Anju Premshankar Pandey as Company secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
POLYTEX INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation 30.05.2024 Audited financial results for the year ended on 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
POLYTEX INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023 Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (UFR) of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2023 pursuant to the Provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Polytex India: Related News

No Record Found

