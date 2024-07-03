iifl-logo-icon 1
Polytex India Ltd Company Summary

Polytex India Ltd Summary

Polytex India Ltd was incorporated in 1987. It got registered with Reserve Bank of India as a Non Banking Financial Company. The Equity Shares of the Company were listed at Bombay Stock Exchange. The Shares of the Company were admitted with both the depositories Central Depository Services Ltd. & National Securities Depository Ltd.The Company is presently engaged in the activities of investments and trading in shares and securities and providing short-term loans and advances. The overall performance during the year 2022-23, was not quite satisfactory due to recession in the overall market. The Company is deploying its resources to increase business volumes and to achieve increased turnover in the current year.

