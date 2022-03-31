To,

Report on the IND AS Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Poona Dal and Oil Industries Limited, which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at 311 March, 2024 and also the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss and the standalone Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date annexed there to, notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view In conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and profit and other comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act, Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provision of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled out other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us Is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis of our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the IND AS Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these IND AS standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, Including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these IND AS standalone financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with standards on auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and specified under section 143 (10) of Act. Those standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the IND AS standalone financial statements is free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the IND AS standalone financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the IND AS standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the companys preparation and fair presentation of the IND AS standalone financial statements in orderto design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on effectiveness of the companys internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and reasonableness of accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the IND AS standalone financial statement.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the IND A5 financial statements give the information as required by the Companies Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

i) In the case of the Balance Sheet of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31s! March, 2024.

ii) In the case of Statement of Profit and Loss of the Profit for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

iii) In the case of Cash Flow Statement, of the Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

iv) Statement of Changes of Equity for the year ended on that date.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters (KAM} are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) (A) As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit,

b) In our opinion proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of these books.

c) The standalone Balance Sheet and standalone Statement of Profit and Loss Account and standalone Cash flow statement dealt with by the Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d) In our opinion, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss Account and the standalone Balance Sheet comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended,

e) On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on 31s March, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the director is disqualified as on 31>l March, 2024 from being reappointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) As required under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the companies Act, 2013, we give the report on internal financial controls over financial reporting in the Annexure B, a statement on the matters and statement on inherent limitations.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included In the Auditors Report In accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

b) The Company did not have any long term contract including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c) There are no transactions during the year which required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or in behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiary,

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entlty(ies) including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiary.

(iii) In our opinion based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate In the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under the sub-clause (i) and (li) above contain any material misstatement.

e) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year In compliance with section 123 of Companies Act, 2013.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limits laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us,

M/s. Bharat H. Shah & Associates. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 122100W) CA Bharat H Shah Proprietor UDIN: 24110878BKBIUD1213 (Membership No. 110878) Place:-Pune Date: - 25Ih May, 2024

The Annexure A referred to in our report to the members of Poona Dal and Oil Industries Limited on the standalone IND AS

financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024. We report that:

1)

a) A) The company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative

details and situation of fixed assets.

B) The company does not have any Intangible assets, Hence this clause of the Order Is not applicable.

b) We are informed that, the company has regular program of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in phase manner over period of five years. In accordance with this program, certain fixed assets verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification by the management. In our opinion this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to size of the company and nature of Its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of fixed assets.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties are held on the name of company except leasehold properties situated at Kurkumbh,

d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year. Hence this clause of the Order Is not applicable

e) We are informed that no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Hence this clause of the Order is not applicable.

2)

a) The Management of the company is maintaining proper records of inventory. We are informed that, the physical verification of Inventory has been conducted during the year at reasonable intervals by the management. No material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records.

b) During the year, the company has not availed any credit facilities from either any bank or financial Institution.

3) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments in or provided security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year, The Company has granted loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year to other parties details of which are stated below. The Company has not provided guarantees or granted loans or advances In the nature of loans during the yearto firms or limited liability partnerships.

(a) (A) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanation given to

us, the Company has not given such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

(B) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has granted advances to the employees. The aggregate amount during the year Rs.2,75,000 and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date Rs.1,70,636.

(b) The investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the company;

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated but the repayments or receipts are regular;

(d) The amount is not overdue for more than ninety days. Hence this clause of the Order is not applicable,

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there Is no loan or advance In the nature of loans granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans or advances in the nature of loans given to same parties.

(f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment Hence, this clause of the Order is not applicable.

4) In our opinion and according to the Information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with provisions of section 18S and 186 of the Companies act 2013, with respect to loans and investment made.

5) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits during the year from the public as per directives issued by RBI and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and rules framed there under. Hence this clause of the Order is not applicable.

6) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act and such accounts and records have been so made and maintained by the company.

7)

a) In our opinion & according to the information and explanations given to us; and on the basis of the records produced before us, the company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Customs Duty, GST, and any other material statutory dues applicable to It. There is no overdue amount payable for more than six months.

b) The statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) have been deposited within due dates & there are no any disputed dues.

8) There are no any transactions which are not recorded In the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year In the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 {43 of 1961). Hence this clause of the Order is not applicable.

9)

a) The company does not have any outstanding over dues of any loan or borrowings to any financial institutions,

banks, and Government or debenture holders during the year.

b) The company Is not declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

c) The company has not obtained any term loans. Hence this clause of the Order is not applicable.

d) The company has not raised funds on short term basis which have been utilized for long term purposes. Hence this clause of the Order is not applicable.

e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, Hence this clause of the Order is not applicable.

f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint

ventures or associate companies. Hence this clause of the Order is not applicable.

a) The company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (Including debt instruments) and also not availed any term loans during the year.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year,

11)

a) On the basis of our examination and according to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud by the company or in the company by its officers / employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b) Any report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has not been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government as this clause of Order is not applicable.

c) There is no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company.

12) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence this clause of the Order is not applicable.

13) Based on the representation and explanation received by us from the board of directors and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable IND AS. These transactions are In compliance with section 177 and 188 of the companies Act, 2013. Since the transactions are in ordinary course of business and on arms length basis therefore the company is exempted from obtaining prior approval, but as a part of Good Governance the company has obtained prior approval from members in previous AGM held on 30lh September 2022.

14)

a) The company have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

b) We have considered the internal audit report of the Company issued for the period under audit.

15) The Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Hence this clause of the Order is not applicable.

16) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, Hence this clause of the Order is not applicable.

17) The company has not Incurred any cash losses In the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Hence this clause of the Order is not applicable.

18) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

19) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under subsection (5) of section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 20(a) & (b) of the order are not applicable.

20) This report is prepared on the basis of standalone financial statements, Consolidated financial statements are not applicable to the company. Hence this clause of the Order is not applicable

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure B referred to In our report to the members of Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd. for the year ended 315 March, 2024. We report that:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

We have examined the internal financial control over financial reporting of Poona Dal and Oil Industries Limited, as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting Issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial statements, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10} of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Companies Act,2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(a) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(b) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(c) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper ma nagement override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal financial control over financial reporting may become Inadequate because of changes In conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Notes to Accounts

1) Legal Status And Business Activity

a) Constitution: - The Company POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD. is a public limited company, incorporated in accordance with the provision of Companies Act, 1956. The company was registered on 01/01/1993.

b) Activity: - The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of edible oil and pulses through its two segments viz. Oil Division and Agro Division respectively.

2) Significant Accounting Policies

The significant accounting policies adopted, and which have been consistently followed, are as follows:

a) Statement of compliance and basis of preparation: These standalone financial statements are prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Companies Act"), as applicable and guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"). The Ind AS are prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 2016. The IND AS standalone financial statements correspond to the classification provisions contained in Ind AS 1, "Presentation of financial statements". For clarity, various items are aggregated in the statements of profit and loss and balance sheet. These items are disaggregated separately in the notes to the standalone financial statements, wherever applicable. Due to rounding off, the numbers presented throughout the document may not add up precisely to the totals and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

b) Method of Accounting: Company follows mercantile system of accounting.

c) Basis of measurement: These IND AS standalone financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost convention and on an accrual basis.

d) Use of estimates and judgment: The preparation of the standalone financial statements in conformity with IND AS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income, and expenses. Actual results may differ from those estimates. Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimates are revised and in any future periods affected. In particular, information about significant areas of estimation, uncertainty and critical judgments in applying accounting policies that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognized In the standalone financial statements are included in the notes separately mentioned below.

e) Non Current Assets: Non Current Assets, (Property, Plant and Equipment) are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation. The cost comprises of basic price and any attributable cost for bringing the asset to the working condition for its intended use.

f) Depreciation: Depreciation on Non Current Assets has been provided on WDV method on the basis of remaining useful life of the assets in the manner specified in schedule II of the Companies Act, 2013.

g) Inventories: Finished Goods are stated at the lower of cost or net realizable value. Cost comprises of direct materials, and other attributable overheads. Net realizable value is based on estimated selling prices.

Raw material, packing material is valued at cost. Cost is arrived at using the First-In, First-Out (FIFO) method and comprises invoice value plus applicable landing charges less discounts.

h) Retirement Benefits:

Short term Employee Benefits:

All employee benefits payable wholly within twelve months of rendering the service are classified as short term employee benefits. Benefits such as salary, bonus, performance incentives, etc are recognised as an expense at the undiscounted amount in the profit & loss account of the year in which the employee renders the related service.

Employees State Insurance Scheme: Employers contribution to the ESIC has been accounted at the undiscounted amount in the profit & loss account of the year in which the employee renders the related service.

Long Term Employee Benefits:

Defined Contribution Plans: Provident Fund; The eligible employees of the Company are entitled to receive benefits under the provident fund, a defined contribution plan, in which both employees and the Company make monthly contributions at a specified percentage of the covered employees salary (currently 12% of employees basic salary). The contributions as specified under the law are paid and charged to Profit & Loss Account of the year when the contribution to the fund is due.

Staff end-of-service gratuity: The Company pays gratuity to the employee who has completed five years of service with the company at the time when employee leaves the Company. The gratuity is paid as per provisions of Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972. Staff end-of-service gratuity / sanugrah anudan has been accounted on payment basis.

i) Revenue:

i) Sale of goods: Revenue represents the amount invoiced, net of discounts and returns, for goods delivered during the year.

ii) Interest income: Interest income is recognised on an accrual basis using the effective interest method, when it is probable that the economic benefits will flow to the company and the interest can be measured reliably.

j) Leases: Leases under which substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the related asset remain with the lessor are classified as operating leases and the lease payments are charged to profit and loss.

k) Foreign currency transactions: The company has not carried any transactions in foreign currencies and hence further remarks on this point is not required.

l) Cash and cash equivalents: - Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash, bank current accounts, and bank deposits free of encumbrance with a maturity date of twelve months or less, from the date of deposit.

m) Provisions for Taxation: - Tax expense comprises both current and deferred taxes. Provision is made for current income tax based on the tax liability computed after considering tax allowances & exemptions.

n) Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets: As per IND AS, the Company recognizes provisions only when it has a present obligation as a result of past event, it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation as and when a reliable estimate of the amount of obligation can be made.

No Provision is recognized for:

a) Any possible obligation that arises from past events and the existence of which will be confirmed only by the occurrence or non-occurrence of one or more uncertain future events not wholly within the control of the company.

b) Any present obligation that arises from past events but is not recognized because-

(i) It is not probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation; or

(ii) A reliable estimate of the amount of obligation cannot be made.

5uch obligations are recorded as Contingent Liabilities. These are assessed periodically and only that part of the obligation for which an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits is probable, is provided for, except in the extremely rare circumstances where no reliable estimates can be made.

Contingent Assets are not recognized in the standalone financial statements since this may result in the recognition of income that may never be realized.

oi Estimated amount of contracts remaining to be executed on capital account and provided for - NIL (Previous year NIL). Company has issued work order for execution of work contract against that Rs.27, 81,249/- has been paid to three parties since long; however same has not been executed by them and matter is under dispute; hence suit is filed against them in court of law and disclosed in Balance Sheet as creditors having debit balance.

pi Finance cost: Finance cost comprise. Interest on Cash Credit & Letter of Credit, LC Commission charges, Bank Charges, Processing fees, commitment fees etc.

q) Expenditure incurred on Employees in respect of remuneration

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Expenditure incurred on Employees in respect of remuneration Aggregating not less than Rs.60,00,000/- [Previous year Rs. 60,00,000/-) per annum. Nil Nil For the financial year or Rs. 5,00,000/- (Previous year Rs. 5,00,000/-) per month when employed for a part of the year. Nil Nil Number of Employees Nil Nil

3) Significant Judgments Employed in Applying Accounting Policies:

The significant judgments made In applying accounting policies that have the most significant effect on the amounts recognised in the standalone financial statements are as follows:

a) Impairment:

Management conducts an assessment of property, plant, equipment, intangible assets, investment property and all financial assets in phase manner over period of five years to determine whether there are any indications that they may be impaired. In the absence of such information, no further action is taken.

b) Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty:

Key assumptions made concerning the future and other key sources of estimation uncertainty at the reporting date that have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year, are as follows:

Residua l values are assumed to the extent of 5% of cost of acquisition that are reasonably expected to exist at the end of the assets estimated useful life except in case of computer, electrical instruments, furniture and office equipments which has gone beiow 5% in few cases of cost of acquisition due to excess charge of depreciation before implementation of Companies Act, 2013.

c) Inventory provisions:

Management regularly undertakes a review of the companys inventory (Note 3), stated at I NR 318993203/- (previous year INR 57521933/-) in order to assess the likely realisation proceeds, taking into account purchase and replacement prices, age, likely obsolescence, the rate at which goods are being sold and the physical damage. Due to this valuation of inventory of packing material and chemicals has been reduced to that extent.

d) Doubtful debt provisions:

Management regularly undertakes a review of the amounts of loans and receivables owed to the company either from third parties or from staff (Notes 4, 7 & 8) and assess the likelihood of nonrecovery. Such assessment is based upon the age of the debts, historic recovery rates and assessed creditworthiness of the debtor.

4) CIF Value of Imports: NIL (P.Y. NIL). 5) FOB Value of Export: NIL (P.Y. Rs. NIL). 6) Expenditure in Foreign Currency: INR NIL (P.Y. INR NIL). 7) Auditors Remuneration: Particulars FY 2023-2024 FY 2022-2023 Statutory Audit Fees 2,50,000 2,50,000 8) Gross Profit and Ratio Analysis: Particulars FY 2023-2024 FY 2022-2023 Revenue from Operations 98,40,14.553 1,85,12,76,206 Cost of Material Consumed & Traded Goods 95,87,40,597 1,82,16,63,945 Gross Profit 2,52,73,956 2,96,12,261 Gross Profit % 2.56% 1.60%

9) Earnings Per Share:

In determining earning per share, the company considers the net profit after tax and any extraordinary / exceptional item. The number of shares used in computing basic earnings per share is number of shares outstanding during the period. The working of earning per share is as follows.

Particulars FY 2023-2024 FY 2022-2023 Profit for the year after tax and exception / extraordinary 77,71,624 1,16,43,251 items No. of Shares 57,08,000 57,08,000 Basic & Diluted Earnings Per shares 1.36 2.04

10) Prior Period Items:

Prior period items are income or expenses which arise in the current period as a result of errors or omissions In the preparation of the standalone financial statements of one or more prior periods. There are no prior period items in the current financial year.

11) Events occurring after Balance Sheet date:

There are no events occurred after balance sheet date that represent material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company.

12) Segment wise reporting:

As per IND AS, segment reporting disclosed are as follows:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Oil Division Agro Division Revenue 9840.15 ? Profit before tax and finance cost 105.22 - Less: Finance Cost ? Total Profit before Tax 105.22 Provision for Taxation 27.50 Total Profit after Tax 77.72 Assets 5643.33 “ Liabilities 80.03 - Net Capital Employed 5563.30 “

13) Related Party Disclosures:

As per IND AS, the Companys related party disclosed as below:

1. KEY MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL RELATIONSHIP 1. Pradip P. Parakh Chairman / Managing Director 2. Rakesh Singh Works Director 3. Kevalchand Manikchand Muthiyan Director 4. Ajinkya Ajay Ghogardare Director 5. Lizy George Women Director 6. Sunil Murlidhar Sharma CFO 7. Shivali Vinod Agarwal CS II. PERSONS HAVING SIGNIFICANT INFLUENCE / CONTROL (ON THE BASIS ON SHAREHOLDING) 1. Deepchand Kesharchand Parakh 3. Sunil Deepchand Parakh 2. Sudarshanabai D. Parakh 4. Sujit Deepchand Parakh

III. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (AMOUNT IN RS.) ASSOCIATE COMPANY/FIRM KMP / CONTROL %. Sales of Material / Receipts - ? 2. Purchases of Materials 27,91,45,849 3. Director Remuneration 8,82,000 4. Lease Rent - --

14) Small And Medium Enterprises Dues:

Since previous year Company has initiated the process of identification of suppliers registered under The Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006, by obtaining the confirmation from the suppliers, but till today the Company has not received any information from its suppliers regarding registration under The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006, the disclosures / information required to be given in accordance with section 22 of the said Act, is not ascertainable.

15) Liquidity Risk:

The Companys principal sources of liquidity are cash and cash equivalents and cash flows that are generated from operations. The Company has no outstanding borrowings. The company believes that the working capital is sufficient to meet its current requirements.

Financial Liabilities Due in One Year Due after One Year Total Contractual Cash Flows a) Trade Payable 31st March, 2024 - - -? 31s1 March, 2023 21,369 - 21,369 31” March, 2022 1,42,60,933 - 1,42,60,933 b) Borrowings & Interest 31“ March, 2024 - - - 31“ March, 2023 - - - 31“ March, 2022 - - - c) Other financial liabilities 31* March, 2024 80,03,156 80,03,156 31“ March, 2023 161 31“March, 2022 84,18,469 - 84,18,469 1,29,23,332 - 1,29,23,332 5 ? Total 31“ March, 2024 80,03,156 - 80,03,156 31“ March, 2023 84,39,838 - 84,39,838 31“ March, 2022 2,71,84,265 - 2,71,84,265

Comparative Figures:

The previous year figures have been regrouped and/or reclassified wherever necessary as it is considered that the revised grouping/classification, which has been adopted in the current accounting year, more fairly presents the state of affairs/results of operations.