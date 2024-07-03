Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEdible Oil
Open₹75.86
Prev. Close₹72.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.19
Day's High₹75.86
Day's Low₹72.01
52 Week's High₹102
52 Week's Low₹56.89
Book Value₹98.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.99
P/E48.18
EPS1.5
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.71
5.71
5.71
5.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
49.92
49.15
47.99
46.74
Net Worth
55.63
54.86
53.7
52.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
162.37
157.28
189.02
294.58
yoy growth (%)
3.23
-16.78
-35.83
17.51
Raw materials
-158.57
-153.44
-185.7
-278.11
As % of sales
97.65
97.55
98.24
94.41
Employee costs
-0.8
-0.84
-0.83
-0.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.29
1.2
3.09
14.08
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.38
-0.59
-0.77
Tax paid
-0.21
-0.31
-0.81
-4.9
Working capital
1.71
14.79
2.64
10.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.23
-16.78
-35.83
17.51
Op profit growth
10.1
49.58
-91.33
358.31
EBIT growth
6.99
-46.15
-76.34
337.95
Net profit growth
21.35
-59.96
-75.46
624.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,861.55
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.55
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
365.65
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
508.45
|430.89
|1,422.94
|-1.02
|0
|74.61
|10.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pradip P Parakh
Whole-time Director
Rakesh Singh
Independent Director
Kevalchand Manikchand Muthiyan
Independent Director
Ajinkya Ghogardare
Independent Director
Lizy George
Managing Director
Sujit Deepchand Parakh
Reports by Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd
Summary
Poona Dal and Oil Industries Limited (Formerly known as Suryaoday Agro Industries Ltd) is an agro-based company in Pune, incorporated in 1993. The Company name was changed from uryaoday Agro Industries Limited to Poona Dal and Oil Industries Limited in 1997. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading in edible oil and pulses. Oil Division includes oil, by products and others. Agro Division includes pulses, processed pulses, processed pulses flour and others. As of March 31, 2010, the Company had a licensed and installed capacity of 135,000 metric tons of Refinery, 90,000 metric tons of solvent, 30,000 metric tons of Vanaspati and 45,625 metric tons of pulses.In 2017-18, the performance of the Company was adversely affected on account of factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company is mainly engaged in Agro commodities/commodities sector which are heavily subject to the vagaries of nature. It also got adversely affected with the high volatility in prices in commodity markets globally in the last two years. Coupled with the above factors, the commercial disparity in operation and poor off take/ demand in export markets also further impacted the top line and bottom line of the Company.At present, the Company is selling all products under brand name viz HIRA, TIGER, SURAJ & MOTI and 111(Triple One) The brand name is very popular in Maharashtra and other neighboring states. The products of the Company are largely agro based and performance depend to a large exte
The Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹75.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd is ₹42.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd is 48.18 and 0.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd is ₹56.89 and ₹102 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.16%, 3 Years at 11.74%, 1 Year at 14.82%, 6 Month at 14.26%, 3 Month at -18.52% and 1 Month at -2.34%.
