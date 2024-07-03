iifl-logo-icon 1
Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd Share Price

75.29
(4.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:22:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open75.86
  • Day's High75.86
  • 52 Wk High102
  • Prev. Close72.27
  • Day's Low72.01
  • 52 Wk Low 56.89
  • Turnover (lac)1.19
  • P/E48.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value98.23
  • EPS1.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42.99
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

75.86

Prev. Close

72.27

Turnover(Lac.)

1.19

Day's High

75.86

Day's Low

72.01

52 Week's High

102

52 Week's Low

56.89

Book Value

98.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42.99

P/E

48.18

EPS

1.5

Divi. Yield

0

Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.37%

Non-Promoter- 29.62%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.71

5.71

5.71

5.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

49.92

49.15

47.99

46.74

Net Worth

55.63

54.86

53.7

52.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

162.37

157.28

189.02

294.58

yoy growth (%)

3.23

-16.78

-35.83

17.51

Raw materials

-158.57

-153.44

-185.7

-278.11

As % of sales

97.65

97.55

98.24

94.41

Employee costs

-0.8

-0.84

-0.83

-0.92

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.29

1.2

3.09

14.08

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.38

-0.59

-0.77

Tax paid

-0.21

-0.31

-0.81

-4.9

Working capital

1.71

14.79

2.64

10.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.23

-16.78

-35.83

17.51

Op profit growth

10.1

49.58

-91.33

358.31

EBIT growth

6.99

-46.15

-76.34

337.95

Net profit growth

21.35

-59.96

-75.46

624.89

No Record Found

Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,861.55

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.55

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

365.65

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

508.45

430.891,422.94-1.02074.6110.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pradip P Parakh

Whole-time Director

Rakesh Singh

Independent Director

Kevalchand Manikchand Muthiyan

Independent Director

Ajinkya Ghogardare

Independent Director

Lizy George

Managing Director

Sujit Deepchand Parakh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd

Summary

Poona Dal and Oil Industries Limited (Formerly known as Suryaoday Agro Industries Ltd) is an agro-based company in Pune, incorporated in 1993. The Company name was changed from uryaoday Agro Industries Limited to Poona Dal and Oil Industries Limited in 1997. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading in edible oil and pulses. Oil Division includes oil, by products and others. Agro Division includes pulses, processed pulses, processed pulses flour and others. As of March 31, 2010, the Company had a licensed and installed capacity of 135,000 metric tons of Refinery, 90,000 metric tons of solvent, 30,000 metric tons of Vanaspati and 45,625 metric tons of pulses.In 2017-18, the performance of the Company was adversely affected on account of factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company is mainly engaged in Agro commodities/commodities sector which are heavily subject to the vagaries of nature. It also got adversely affected with the high volatility in prices in commodity markets globally in the last two years. Coupled with the above factors, the commercial disparity in operation and poor off take/ demand in export markets also further impacted the top line and bottom line of the Company.At present, the Company is selling all products under brand name viz HIRA, TIGER, SURAJ & MOTI and 111(Triple One) The brand name is very popular in Maharashtra and other neighboring states. The products of the Company are largely agro based and performance depend to a large exte
Company FAQs

What is the Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd share price today?

The Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹75.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd is ₹42.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd is 48.18 and 0.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd is ₹56.89 and ₹102 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd?

Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.16%, 3 Years at 11.74%, 1 Year at 14.82%, 6 Month at 14.26%, 3 Month at -18.52% and 1 Month at -2.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.38 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.62 %

