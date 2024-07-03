Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd Summary

Poona Dal and Oil Industries Limited (Formerly known as Suryaoday Agro Industries Ltd) is an agro-based company in Pune, incorporated in 1993. The Company name was changed from uryaoday Agro Industries Limited to Poona Dal and Oil Industries Limited in 1997. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading in edible oil and pulses. Oil Division includes oil, by products and others. Agro Division includes pulses, processed pulses, processed pulses flour and others. As of March 31, 2010, the Company had a licensed and installed capacity of 135,000 metric tons of Refinery, 90,000 metric tons of solvent, 30,000 metric tons of Vanaspati and 45,625 metric tons of pulses.In 2017-18, the performance of the Company was adversely affected on account of factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company is mainly engaged in Agro commodities/commodities sector which are heavily subject to the vagaries of nature. It also got adversely affected with the high volatility in prices in commodity markets globally in the last two years. Coupled with the above factors, the commercial disparity in operation and poor off take/ demand in export markets also further impacted the top line and bottom line of the Company.At present, the Company is selling all products under brand name viz HIRA, TIGER, SURAJ & MOTI and 111(Triple One) The brand name is very popular in Maharashtra and other neighboring states. The products of the Company are largely agro based and performance depend to a large extent on the vagaries of the monsoon. The consistent rise in import of edible oil to bridge the demand - supply gap impacts the trade imbalance and results in significant outflow of foreign exchange to the Company. The Company has strong need to improve the production and productivity of domestic oil seed sector and promote domestic supply of edible oil to address the growing the demand -supply gap imbalance.