Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd Board Meeting

71.07
(-3.91%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Poona Dal & Oil CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Acceptance of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting -Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202416 May 2024
POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited results for the year ended 31st March2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting- approval of audited financial Results for the year ended 31st March,2024 with unmodified opinion of the Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)

Poona Dal & Oil: Related News

No Record Found

