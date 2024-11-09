Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Acceptance of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting -Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 16 May 2024

POONA DAL & OIL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited results for the year ended 31st March2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting- approval of audited financial Results for the year ended 31st March,2024 with unmodified opinion of the Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024