Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

74.87
(3.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Poona Dal & Oil FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.29

1.2

3.09

14.08

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.38

-0.59

-0.77

Tax paid

-0.21

-0.31

-0.81

-4.9

Working capital

1.71

14.79

2.64

10.06

Other operating items

Operating

2.45

15.3

4.32

18.47

Capital expenditure

0.05

-3.07

-2.43

-0.08

Free cash flow

2.5

12.23

1.89

18.39

Equity raised

91.12

74.62

55.86

37.84

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

93.62

86.85

57.75

56.23

Loading...

