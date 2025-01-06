Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.29
1.2
3.09
14.08
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.38
-0.59
-0.77
Tax paid
-0.21
-0.31
-0.81
-4.9
Working capital
1.71
14.79
2.64
10.06
Other operating items
Operating
2.45
15.3
4.32
18.47
Capital expenditure
0.05
-3.07
-2.43
-0.08
Free cash flow
2.5
12.23
1.89
18.39
Equity raised
91.12
74.62
55.86
37.84
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
93.62
86.85
57.75
56.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.