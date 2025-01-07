Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
162.37
157.28
189.02
294.58
yoy growth (%)
3.23
-16.78
-35.83
17.51
Raw materials
-158.57
-153.44
-185.7
-278.11
As % of sales
97.65
97.55
98.24
94.41
Employee costs
-0.8
-0.84
-0.83
-0.92
As % of sales
0.49
0.53
0.43
0.31
Other costs
-1
-1.19
-1.28
-1.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.62
0.75
0.67
0.55
Operating profit
1.98
1.8
1.2
13.91
OPM
1.22
1.14
0.63
4.72
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.38
-0.59
-0.77
Interest expense
-0.73
-0.69
-0.43
-0.83
Other income
0.39
0.48
2.92
1.78
Profit before tax
1.29
1.2
3.09
14.08
Taxes
-0.21
-0.31
-0.81
-4.9
Tax rate
-16.17
-25.69
-26.32
-34.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.08
0.89
2.28
9.18
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.04
-0.05
Net profit
1.08
0.89
2.23
9.12
yoy growth (%)
21.35
-59.96
-75.46
624.89
NPM
0.67
0.57
1.18
3.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.