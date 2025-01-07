iifl-logo-icon 1
Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

72.3
(-3.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

162.37

157.28

189.02

294.58

yoy growth (%)

3.23

-16.78

-35.83

17.51

Raw materials

-158.57

-153.44

-185.7

-278.11

As % of sales

97.65

97.55

98.24

94.41

Employee costs

-0.8

-0.84

-0.83

-0.92

As % of sales

0.49

0.53

0.43

0.31

Other costs

-1

-1.19

-1.28

-1.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.62

0.75

0.67

0.55

Operating profit

1.98

1.8

1.2

13.91

OPM

1.22

1.14

0.63

4.72

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.38

-0.59

-0.77

Interest expense

-0.73

-0.69

-0.43

-0.83

Other income

0.39

0.48

2.92

1.78

Profit before tax

1.29

1.2

3.09

14.08

Taxes

-0.21

-0.31

-0.81

-4.9

Tax rate

-16.17

-25.69

-26.32

-34.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.08

0.89

2.28

9.18

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.04

-0.05

Net profit

1.08

0.89

2.23

9.12

yoy growth (%)

21.35

-59.96

-75.46

624.89

NPM

0.67

0.57

1.18

3.09

