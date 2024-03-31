TO THE MEMBERS OF PRAG BOSIMI SYNTHETICS LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind. AS Financial Statements of PRAG BOSIMI SYNTHETICS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Ind. AS Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Ind. AS Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind. AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind. AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, its loss including other comprehensive income, its Cash Flows and the Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind. AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Ind. AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind. AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind. AS Financial Statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key Audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our Audit of the Standalone Ind. AS Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our Audit of the Standalone Ind. AS Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters (KAMs) How the KAMs were addressed in our Audit Sale of Scrap During the year ended 31, 2024 the company has sold obsolete Stores and spares, Raw Materials and Finished Goods. Our Audit Procedures include the following: • Evaluation the design and testing the operating effectiveness of controls in respect of Sale of Scrap; • Examination of the Gain and Loss arising on the de-recognition of the item of Scrap determined as a result of the difference between Sale Value of the Scrap and cost amount of the Scrap; Non-payment of Interest During the Year ended March 31,2024, the company has provided interest on OCCD and dividend on OCCPS. The same has not been paid but duly provided and accumulated by the Company. Our audit procedures include the following: • Examination of a selection of transactions to ensure that they have been reported correctly according to agreements and in the correct periods.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

1. We draw your attention in respect of reconciliation of GST Input ledger balance as appearing in system ledger and books of account which remain unreconciled. The impact in the subsequent period is dependent on reconciliation of the records by the Management. Our Opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

2. We draw your attention in respect of call in arrear amounting Rs. 312 thousand remaining pending for realization from the shareholders. It requires necessary arrangement to realize the same. Our Opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

3. We draw your attention in respect of sundry debtors where provision for bad and doubtful debts have been carrying on at the same balance from last year without any review of debtors where recovery was NIL during the year though realized subsequent year. In our opinion the company should made necessary provisions in this regards after careful analysis of debtors. Our Opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

4. We draw your attention in respect to the balances of Unsecured Loans which is subject to reconciliation as on 31st March 2024. Hence in our opinion the Company shall reconcile the balances by obtaining balance confirmation and our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

5. We draw your attention in respect of balances of trade payables and their MSME classification, the Company has carried at the same balances and MSME classification from last year without any review of trade payables. In our opinion, the Company should take confirmation/declaration from all its trade payables to confirm their balances as on reporting date and MSME status. Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the Standalone Ind. AS Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Ind. AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind. AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind. AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind. AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind. AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind. AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Ind. AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind. AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind. AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Ind. AS Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Ind.

AS Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Ind. AS Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind. AS Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with requirement of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act, read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements. Refer Note 23 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year ended March 31,2024 to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. Hence, the question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise; and

iv) a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are

material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or Provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) Rule 11(f) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable as the Company has not declared nor paid any dividend during the year. Accordingly, provisions of Section 123 of Companies Act, 2013 are also not applicable.

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of Audit Trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

ANNEXURE - ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER ‘REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS SECTION OF OUR REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF PRAG BOSIMI SYNTHETICS LIMITED OF EVEN DATE)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account

and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment, right-of use assets and intangible assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Plant, Property and Equipment.

(b) The assets have been physically verified by the management in accordance with the phased programmed of verification adopted by the Company. In our opinion, the frequency of the verification is not reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of Plant, Property and Equipment. No material discrepancies have been noticed in respect of the assets physically verified during the year.

(c) Title Deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The Physical Verification of inventory has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals and no

material discrepancies have been noticed.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 Crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. The Company has not made Investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances

in nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties except

the following associates company which is as follows :-

Name of the associates Concern/Relative Opening Balance Addition Received Closing Balance Max. O/s M/s Prag Jyoti Textile Parks Pvt. Ltd (thousand) 50,623 14,035 1,500 63,158 63,158

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified. Hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out bythe Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of

the Company, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess

and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) Details of dues of Income-tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period(s) to which the amount relates Amount unpaid (in Thousands) Amount paid under Protest The Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Assistant Commissioner of State Taxes FY 2017-18 Tax : 933.42 93.34

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) The Company has duly accounted for its interest obligation on OCCD in due time which is not paid and hence

accrued liability of interest amount stand as on 31.03.2024 is Rs.217,599 thousand.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associate company.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments)

during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) No whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In the Opinion, the Company has an adequate audit system commensurate with its size and business activities.

(b) We have considered, the Internal Audit Report for the year under audit, issued by the internal auditor during the year till date, in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India

Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a),(b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 71,718 thousand during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date subject to the fact that the company is currently not in operation and there is hardly any fund generation but as reported by the management, the Company expects revival of its operations in near future. The company is therefore dependent on borrowed funds from the private promoters and their associate concerns to meet day to day maintenance expenses. This is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Provisions of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 and Schedule VII is not applicable to the company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not Applicable.

xxi. On the basis of scrutiny of accounts we have not mentioned any qualified or adverse remarks in Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) Reports of the Companies which is included in the Consolidated Financial Statements.

ANNEXURE - "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2(f) UNDER ‘REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS SECTION OF OUR REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF PRAG BOSIMI SYNTHETICS LIMITED

OF EVEN DATE)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB - SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Ind. AS Financial Statements of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind. AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind. AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind. AS Financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind. AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind. AS Financial Statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.