SectorTextiles
Open₹2.74
Prev. Close₹2.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.73
Day's High₹3.07
Day's Low₹2.74
52 Week's High₹4.53
52 Week's Low₹2.36
Book Value₹-2.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.2
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
74.07
74.07
74.07
74.07
Preference Capital
15.77
15.77
15.77
15.77
Reserves
-85.16
-73.58
-60.99
-36.22
Net Worth
4.67
16.26
28.85
53.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.62
17.71
57.95
57.95
yoy growth (%)
-90.8
-69.42
0
149.75
Raw materials
-1.38
-13.05
-49.5
-49.5
As % of sales
85.13
73.68
85.43
85.43
Employee costs
-1.13
-5.01
-5.43
-5.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-12.18
-15.74
-11.27
-11.27
Depreciation
-4.44
-4.41
-4.27
-4.27
Tax paid
0
-0.74
0
0
Working capital
-3.74
-4.12
5.09
3.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-90.8
-69.42
0
149.75
Op profit growth
-53.16
1.72
1.67
-53
EBIT growth
-35.38
1.2
0
-39.18
Net profit growth
-26.1
46.25
0
-46.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.06
1.5
4.35
1.13
14.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.06
1.5
4.35
1.13
14.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.5
2.77
Other Income
2.78
0.17
1.3
1.16
1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Girindra Mohan Das
Non Executive Director
Devang Vyas
Independent Director
Mukund Trivedi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Madhu P Dharewa
Nominee (AIDC)
Prasanta Bora
Independent Director
Bina Advani
Whole-time Director
Raktim Kumar Das
Chairman & Nominee (AIDC)
Manvendra Singh
Independent Director
Sunita Shah
Independent Director
Amarjyoti Bhagawati
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Incorporated on 31 Jul.87, Prag Bosimi Synthetics (PBSL) was promoted as a joint venture between Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) and Bombay Silk Mills (BOSIMI). The Company is engaged primarily in manufacturing of Polyester Yarn.The company came out with a Rs 27.1-cr public issue in Feb.92 to part-finance the manufacture of 15,000 tpa of polyester filament yarn (PFY), establishment of downstream facilities of draw texturising and draw twisting of yarn, and to meet for working capital requirements. The total project cost was estimated at Rs 188 cr. The company manufactures polyester yarn. It has introduced different varieties of yarn like 30 denier, 50 denier, 75 denier, twisted and dyed assortments. The company has a technical collaboration with EMS Inventa, Switzerland, to produce POY/PFY.Textile division commenced commercial production in 1993. The last phase of the project (installation of 6 direct spinning lines) which was expected to be completed in Aug.95 is delayed due to various reasons including indifferent law and order conditions, lack of infrastructure and skilled manpower, etc. The Project is expected to be completed during the year, financial institutions have sanctioned additional short term finance by way of redeemable convertible preference shares to the extent of Rs 30.96 cr.During the year 1999-2000, the net loss was Rs.983.13 lacs and the State Bank of India has sanctioned the rehabilitation and restructuring proposal and 40% of the working
The Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd is ₹21.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd is 0 and -1.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd is ₹2.36 and ₹4.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.05%, 3 Years at -9.65%, 1 Year at 3.15%, 6 Month at -6.05%, 3 Month at -2.64% and 1 Month at 2.79%.
