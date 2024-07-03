iifl-logo-icon 1
Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd Share Price

2.85
(-3.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:14:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.74
  • Day's High3.07
  • 52 Wk High4.53
  • Prev. Close2.95
  • Day's Low2.74
  • 52 Wk Low 2.36
  • Turnover (lac)0.73
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-2.14
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.2
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.03%

Foreign: 0.03%

Indian: 48.13%

Non-Promoter- 0.14%

Institutions: 0.13%

Non-Institutions: 51.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

74.07

74.07

74.07

74.07

Preference Capital

15.77

15.77

15.77

15.77

Reserves

-85.16

-73.58

-60.99

-36.22

Net Worth

4.67

16.26

28.85

53.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.62

17.71

57.95

57.95

yoy growth (%)

-90.8

-69.42

0

149.75

Raw materials

-1.38

-13.05

-49.5

-49.5

As % of sales

85.13

73.68

85.43

85.43

Employee costs

-1.13

-5.01

-5.43

-5.43

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-12.18

-15.74

-11.27

-11.27

Depreciation

-4.44

-4.41

-4.27

-4.27

Tax paid

0

-0.74

0

0

Working capital

-3.74

-4.12

5.09

3.33

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-90.8

-69.42

0

149.75

Op profit growth

-53.16

1.72

1.67

-53

EBIT growth

-35.38

1.2

0

-39.18

Net profit growth

-26.1

46.25

0

-46.95

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.06

1.5

4.35

1.13

14.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.06

1.5

4.35

1.13

14.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.5

2.77

Other Income

2.78

0.17

1.3

1.16

1

View Annually Results

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Girindra Mohan Das

Non Executive Director

Devang Vyas

Independent Director

Mukund Trivedi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Madhu P Dharewa

Nominee (AIDC)

Prasanta Bora

Independent Director

Bina Advani

Whole-time Director

Raktim Kumar Das

Chairman & Nominee (AIDC)

Manvendra Singh

Independent Director

Sunita Shah

Independent Director

Amarjyoti Bhagawati

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 31 Jul.87, Prag Bosimi Synthetics (PBSL) was promoted as a joint venture between Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) and Bombay Silk Mills (BOSIMI). The Company is engaged primarily in manufacturing of Polyester Yarn.The company came out with a Rs 27.1-cr public issue in Feb.92 to part-finance the manufacture of 15,000 tpa of polyester filament yarn (PFY), establishment of downstream facilities of draw texturising and draw twisting of yarn, and to meet for working capital requirements. The total project cost was estimated at Rs 188 cr. The company manufactures polyester yarn. It has introduced different varieties of yarn like 30 denier, 50 denier, 75 denier, twisted and dyed assortments. The company has a technical collaboration with EMS Inventa, Switzerland, to produce POY/PFY.Textile division commenced commercial production in 1993. The last phase of the project (installation of 6 direct spinning lines) which was expected to be completed in Aug.95 is delayed due to various reasons including indifferent law and order conditions, lack of infrastructure and skilled manpower, etc. The Project is expected to be completed during the year, financial institutions have sanctioned additional short term finance by way of redeemable convertible preference shares to the extent of Rs 30.96 cr.During the year 1999-2000, the net loss was Rs.983.13 lacs and the State Bank of India has sanctioned the rehabilitation and restructuring proposal and 40% of the working
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd share price today?

The Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd is ₹21.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd is 0 and -1.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd is ₹2.36 and ₹4.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd?

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.05%, 3 Years at -9.65%, 1 Year at 3.15%, 6 Month at -6.05%, 3 Month at -2.64% and 1 Month at 2.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.17 %
Institutions - 0.13 %
Public - 51.69 %

