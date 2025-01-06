iifl-logo-icon 1
Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.85
(-3.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd

Prag Bosimi Syn. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-12.18

-15.74

-11.27

-11.27

Depreciation

-4.44

-4.41

-4.27

-4.27

Tax paid

0

-0.74

0

0

Working capital

-3.74

-4.12

5.09

3.33

Other operating items

Operating

-20.37

-25.03

-10.46

-12.22

Capital expenditure

-0.11

0.14

1.53

-71.9

Free cash flow

-20.48

-24.89

-8.92

-84.12

Equity raised

-48.06

-17.67

2.27

46.42

Investing

-11.02

0

0.07

-14.96

Financing

326.11

338.6

192.91

279.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

246.54

296.03

186.33

227.27

