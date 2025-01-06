Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-12.18
-15.74
-11.27
-11.27
Depreciation
-4.44
-4.41
-4.27
-4.27
Tax paid
0
-0.74
0
0
Working capital
-3.74
-4.12
5.09
3.33
Other operating items
Operating
-20.37
-25.03
-10.46
-12.22
Capital expenditure
-0.11
0.14
1.53
-71.9
Free cash flow
-20.48
-24.89
-8.92
-84.12
Equity raised
-48.06
-17.67
2.27
46.42
Investing
-11.02
0
0.07
-14.96
Financing
326.11
338.6
192.91
279.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
246.54
296.03
186.33
227.27
