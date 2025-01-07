iifl-logo-icon 1
Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.94
(2.80%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.62

17.71

57.95

57.95

yoy growth (%)

-90.8

-69.42

0

149.75

Raw materials

-1.38

-13.05

-49.5

-49.5

As % of sales

85.13

73.68

85.43

85.43

Employee costs

-1.13

-5.01

-5.43

-5.43

As % of sales

69.67

28.33

9.38

9.38

Other costs

-1.94

-5.71

-8.96

-8.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

119.59

32.22

15.47

15.47

Operating profit

-2.84

-6.06

-5.96

-5.96

OPM

-174.4

-34.24

-10.29

-10.29

Depreciation

-4.44

-4.41

-4.27

-4.27

Interest expense

-6.06

-6.26

-1.91

-1.91

Other income

1.16

1

0.87

0.87

Profit before tax

-12.18

-15.74

-11.27

-11.27

Taxes

0

-0.74

0

0

Tax rate

0

4.73

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-12.18

-16.49

-11.27

-11.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-12.18

-16.49

-11.27

-11.27

yoy growth (%)

-26.1

46.25

0

-46.95

NPM

-748.05

-93.09

-19.46

-19.46

