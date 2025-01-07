Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.62
17.71
57.95
57.95
yoy growth (%)
-90.8
-69.42
0
149.75
Raw materials
-1.38
-13.05
-49.5
-49.5
As % of sales
85.13
73.68
85.43
85.43
Employee costs
-1.13
-5.01
-5.43
-5.43
As % of sales
69.67
28.33
9.38
9.38
Other costs
-1.94
-5.71
-8.96
-8.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
119.59
32.22
15.47
15.47
Operating profit
-2.84
-6.06
-5.96
-5.96
OPM
-174.4
-34.24
-10.29
-10.29
Depreciation
-4.44
-4.41
-4.27
-4.27
Interest expense
-6.06
-6.26
-1.91
-1.91
Other income
1.16
1
0.87
0.87
Profit before tax
-12.18
-15.74
-11.27
-11.27
Taxes
0
-0.74
0
0
Tax rate
0
4.73
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-12.18
-16.49
-11.27
-11.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-12.18
-16.49
-11.27
-11.27
yoy growth (%)
-26.1
46.25
0
-46.95
NPM
-748.05
-93.09
-19.46
-19.46
