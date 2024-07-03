iifl-logo-icon 1
Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2.93
(-0.34%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

2.6

1.41

0.7

1.26

10.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.6

1.41

0.7

1.26

10.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

1.95

Other Income

0.24

0.02

1.54

1.02

0.48

Total Income

2.84

1.44

2.24

2.28

13.11

Total Expenditure

3.78

2.22

5.94

3

17.13

PBIDT

-0.94

-0.79

-3.7

-0.71

-4.02

Interest

3.4

3.28

3.28

3.73

3.76

PBDT

-4.34

-4.06

-6.98

-4.44

-7.78

Depreciation

3.33

3.11

4.15

3.35

3.24

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-7.67

-7.17

-11.13

-7.8

-11.02

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-7.67

-7.17

-11.13

-7.8

-11.02

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.67

-7.17

-11.13

-7.8

-11.02

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.99

-0.93

0

0

-1.48

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

77.29

77.29

74.4

74.4

74.4

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-36.15

-56.02

-528.57

-56.34

-37.6

PBDTM(%)

-166.92

-287.94

-997.14

-352.38

-72.77

PATM(%)

-295

-508.51

-1,590

-619.04

-103.08

