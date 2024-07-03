Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2.6
1.41
0.7
1.26
10.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.6
1.41
0.7
1.26
10.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
1.95
Other Income
0.24
0.02
1.54
1.02
0.48
Total Income
2.84
1.44
2.24
2.28
13.11
Total Expenditure
3.78
2.22
5.94
3
17.13
PBIDT
-0.94
-0.79
-3.7
-0.71
-4.02
Interest
3.4
3.28
3.28
3.73
3.76
PBDT
-4.34
-4.06
-6.98
-4.44
-7.78
Depreciation
3.33
3.11
4.15
3.35
3.24
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-7.67
-7.17
-11.13
-7.8
-11.02
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7.67
-7.17
-11.13
-7.8
-11.02
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.67
-7.17
-11.13
-7.8
-11.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.99
-0.93
0
0
-1.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
77.29
77.29
74.4
74.4
74.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-36.15
-56.02
-528.57
-56.34
-37.6
PBDTM(%)
-166.92
-287.94
-997.14
-352.38
-72.77
PATM(%)
-295
-508.51
-1,590
-619.04
-103.08
