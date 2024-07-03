iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd Quarterly Results

2.94
(2.80%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.32

0

0

0

0.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.32

0

0

0

0.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0.01

-0.06

Total Income

0.33

0

0

0.01

-0.01

Total Expenditure

0.7

0.46

0.61

0.39

0.43

PBIDT

-0.37

-0.46

-0.61

-0.39

-0.44

Interest

1.1

1.08

2.23

1.1

1.1

PBDT

-1.47

-1.55

-2.83

-1.48

-1.53

Depreciation

1.16

0.99

1.07

1.16

1.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.63

-2.53

-3.9

-2.64

-2.64

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.63

-2.53

-3.9

-2.64

-2.64

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.63

-2.53

-3.9

-2.64

-2.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.34

-0.33

-0.51

-0.34

-0.34

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

77.29

77.29

77.29

77.29

77.29

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-115.62

0

0

0

-733.33

PBDTM(%)

-459.37

0

0

0

-2,550

PATM(%)

-821.87

0

0

0

-4,400

Prag Bosimi Syn.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.