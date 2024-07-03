Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.32
0
0
0
0.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.32
0
0
0
0.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0.01
-0.06
Total Income
0.33
0
0
0.01
-0.01
Total Expenditure
0.7
0.46
0.61
0.39
0.43
PBIDT
-0.37
-0.46
-0.61
-0.39
-0.44
Interest
1.1
1.08
2.23
1.1
1.1
PBDT
-1.47
-1.55
-2.83
-1.48
-1.53
Depreciation
1.16
0.99
1.07
1.16
1.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.63
-2.53
-3.9
-2.64
-2.64
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.63
-2.53
-3.9
-2.64
-2.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.63
-2.53
-3.9
-2.64
-2.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.34
-0.33
-0.51
-0.34
-0.34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
77.29
77.29
77.29
77.29
77.29
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-115.62
0
0
0
-733.33
PBDTM(%)
-459.37
0
0
0
-2,550
PATM(%)
-821.87
0
0
0
-4,400
No Record Found
