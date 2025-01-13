Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
74.07
74.07
74.07
74.07
Preference Capital
15.77
15.77
15.77
15.77
Reserves
-85.16
-73.58
-60.99
-36.22
Net Worth
4.67
16.26
28.85
53.62
Minority Interest
Debt
157.92
158.45
155.54
156.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
162.6
174.71
184.39
209.94
Fixed Assets
169.17
173.64
177.87
198.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.62
0.62
0.62
0.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-7.38
0.19
5.14
10.17
Inventories
1.92
4.46
5.84
8.56
Inventory Days
1,917.48
Sundry Debtors
0
0.93
0.39
0.36
Debtor Days
80.64
Other Current Assets
27.9
26.71
25.7
26.95
Sundry Creditors
-0.46
-0.52
-0.59
-1.23
Creditor Days
275.52
Other Current Liabilities
-36.74
-31.38
-26.2
-24.47
Cash
0.19
0.26
0.75
0.41
Total Assets
162.6
174.72
184.38
209.94
