Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd Balance Sheet

2.83
(-1.74%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:10:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

74.07

74.07

74.07

74.07

Preference Capital

15.77

15.77

15.77

15.77

Reserves

-85.16

-73.58

-60.99

-36.22

Net Worth

4.67

16.26

28.85

53.62

Minority Interest

Debt

157.92

158.45

155.54

156.32

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

162.6

174.71

184.39

209.94

Fixed Assets

169.17

173.64

177.87

198.74

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.62

0.62

0.62

0.62

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-7.38

0.19

5.14

10.17

Inventories

1.92

4.46

5.84

8.56

Inventory Days

1,917.48

Sundry Debtors

0

0.93

0.39

0.36

Debtor Days

80.64

Other Current Assets

27.9

26.71

25.7

26.95

Sundry Creditors

-0.46

-0.52

-0.59

-1.23

Creditor Days

275.52

Other Current Liabilities

-36.74

-31.38

-26.2

-24.47

Cash

0.19

0.26

0.75

0.41

Total Assets

162.6

174.72

184.38

209.94

Prag Bosimi Syn. : related Articles

No Record Found

