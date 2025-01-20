iifl-logo-icon 1
Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd Key Ratios

2.76
(-0.36%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-90.8

629.32

-98.23

8,519.55

Op profit growth

-53.16

7.96

-150.35

-294.56

EBIT growth

-35.38

-24.81

-669.23

-112.52

Net profit growth

-26.1

-10.54

77.35

-71.87

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-174.4

-34.24

-231.3

8.09

EBIT margin

-376.03

-53.51

-519.14

1.6

Net profit margin

-748.11

-93.09

-759.06

-7.54

RoCE

-2.7

-3.78

-4.74

0.9

RoNW

-4.87

-4.98

-4.46

-2.77

RoA

-1.34

-1.64

-1.73

-1.05

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.58

-2.14

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.15

-2.7

-3.8

-2.63

Book value per share

7.3

8.88

13.02

14.7

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.06

-0.98

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.78

-0.77

-0.85

-2.2

P/B

0.31

0.3

0.24

0.39

EV/EBIDTA

-101.06

-36.65

-67.74

13.66

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

4.73

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

458.09

50.16

87.89

0.37

Inventory days

2,046.28

219.18

1,635.37

28.29

Creditor days

-228.16

-82.4

-204.51

-3.95

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.01

1.51

2.04

-0.16

Net debt / equity

2.78

2.47

1.67

1.03

Net debt / op. profit

-55.26

-28.01

-28.93

10.16

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-85.13

-73.68

-66.95

-89.8

Employee costs

-69.67

-28.33

-160.28

-0.93

Other costs

-119.59

-32.22

-104.06

-1.15

