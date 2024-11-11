Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

PRAG BOSIMI SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th Sept 2024 (Q-II) Submission of Standalone and Consolidated Results along with LRR, Balance sheet and cash flow statements as on 30th Sept 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

PRAG BOSIMI SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record inter-alia the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The Board at its meeting held today i.e. 13th August 2024, interalia 1) Approved and recommended the appointment of Ms Bina Advani (Din no. 08534761) as an independent Director 2) Approved and recommended the appointment of Mr. Amarjyoti Bhagwati (Din 10734956) as an independent Director of the Company at the ensuing AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

PRAG BOSIMI SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prag Bosimi Synthetics Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 Financial Result for the year ended on 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024