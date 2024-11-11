iifl-logo-icon 1
Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd Board Meeting

2.78
(-1.77%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Prag Bosimi Syn. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
PRAG BOSIMI SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th Sept 2024 (Q-II) Submission of Standalone and Consolidated Results along with LRR, Balance sheet and cash flow statements as on 30th Sept 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
PRAG BOSIMI SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record inter-alia the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The Board at its meeting held today i.e. 13th August 2024, interalia 1) Approved and recommended the appointment of Ms Bina Advani (Din no. 08534761) as an independent Director 2) Approved and recommended the appointment of Mr. Amarjyoti Bhagwati (Din 10734956) as an independent Director of the Company at the ensuing AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202418 May 2024
PRAG BOSIMI SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prag Bosimi Synthetics Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 Financial Result for the year ended on 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
PRAG BOSIMI SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 Please find attached the Consolidated and Standalone quarterly result for the period ended on 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)

