To,

The Members of

Pratik Panels Limited.

Report on the Audit of the standalone financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Pratik Panels Limited (hereinafter "the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the ‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting

Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statement.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 2.35 (a) to the financial statement that during the year Regional Provident Fund Commissioner II has passed two orders determining Damages and Interest amounting to Rs.12,05,253/- and Rs.6,09,912/- respectively relevant to the period from 01.11.2006 to 30.11.2022. The said amount is charged as expenses to the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended on March 31, 2024 and shown as Exceptional Item in the said statement.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole for the year ended on March 31, 2024 and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We do not have any key audit matter to be communicated except as provided in emphasis of matter in the previous paragraph of this report.

Information other than the financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance and

Shareholders Information and Business Responsibility Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for explaining our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) the standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A";

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in the standalone financial statements;

ii. the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024; iv. Other matters:

(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided in (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Since the Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, the question of commenting on whether dividend declared or paid is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Independent Auditors report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of Pratik Panels Limited ("the Company") as on and for the year ended March 31, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the company as on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the criteria being specified by the management. These responsibilities include design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively, for ensuring orderly and efficient conduct of the companys business including adherence to companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys IFCoFR based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of IFCoFR, and the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate IFCoFR were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the IFCoFR and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of IFCoFR included obtaining an understanding of IFCoFR, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including assessment of risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys IFCoFR.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys IFCoFR is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys IFCoFR includes those policies and procedures that Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the management and directors of the company; and

Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of IFCoFR, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the IFCoFR to future periods are subject to the risk that IFCoFR may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria being specified by management.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1, under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment:

The company does not own any property, plant and equipment therefore in view of that, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company.

ii. In respect of Inventories:

The company has not carried out any business during the year and in the recent previous years therefore, do not have any inventories. In view of that, reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books and records by us,

a. (i) The Company has given unsecured advances to three parties. Disclosure is made in respect of advances given to supplier including advances given to related parties.

(ii) The aggregate amount of Advances granted and recovery of advances during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such advances is as per the table given below:

Particulars Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) During the year Loan/Advances Granted: - To Companies 67.40 During the year Recovered/Received: - From Others 128.80 Balance outstanding as on March 31, 2024 in respect of: - Loan/Advances to Companies 164.60 - To Others 77.00

b. In respect of above said loan or advances granted to Companies and others, the terms and conditions of loans granted are not prejudicial to the companys interest, based on the information and explanation provided by the Company.

c. In respect of loans outstanding as on the balance sheet date, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest (as applicable) has been stipulated by the Company. Except for the aforesaid instances (where in the absence of stipulation of repayment/payment terms, we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest), the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest as applicable.

d. There are no amounts of loans granted to companies which are overdue for more than ninety days.

e. There were no loans which had fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. The company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans or provide any guarantees or securities to parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. Further, the company has not granted any loans or made investments or given any guarantees and security therefore provisions of sections 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable. Accordingly, reporting under this clause of the Order is not applicable.

v. During the year no deposits from the public have been accepted by the Company, falling in the purview of Section 73 to 76 or any other provision of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a. According to books of accounts examined by us and as per information and explanations given to us, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-Lax, wealth tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities and if not, the extent of the arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax or cess have not been deposited on account of any dispute. (A mere representation to the concerned Department shall not constitute a dispute)

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. In respect of repayment of borrowings and interest thereupon:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied, on an overall basis, for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not used funds raised on short-term basis for long-term purposes.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. In respect of Initial Public Offer or Preferential allotment:

a. In our opinion and according to information and explanation the company has not raised moneys by way of Initial Public Offer or Further Public offer (incl. debt. Instrument).

b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. In respect of Fraud:

a. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

b. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company accordingly the reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. In respect of Internal Audit: a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. As per the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under Clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. In respect of provisions of NBFC

a. As per the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

xvii. The company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year as well as in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. As per the information and explanations given to us and on basis of books and records examined by us, we report that since the Company has average net losses during the immediately preceding three financial years, it is not required to spend any money under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act and accordingly, any reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year.

xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.