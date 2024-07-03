SectorTrading
Open₹7.35
Prev. Close₹7.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.02
Day's High₹7.52
Day's Low₹7.2
52 Week's High₹10.22
52 Week's Low₹5.25
Book Value₹0.95
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.35
P/E51.21
EPS0.14
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.39
6.39
3.9
3.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.4
-0.87
-4.42
-4.27
Net Worth
5.99
5.52
-0.52
-0.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.45
-0.09
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.37
-0.01
-0.11
-0.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
367.47
47.46
-30.09
-71.76
EBIT growth
367.47
-1,456.14
23.03
-98.79
Net profit growth
367.47
-1,456.14
23.03
-98.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chief Finance Officer & CS
Ankita Dhabhai
Independent Director
Piyush Upadhyay
Independent Director
Nikhil Vishambharlal Vyas
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Pankaj Chandrakant Mishra
Non Executive Director
Devyani Mishra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Pratik Panels Ltd., formerly known as Raipur Panels Pvt Ltd., was incorporated in 1989 and was converted to a Public Limited Company in 1994. The Company was engaged in manufacturing of Timber products like Lumber, Decking, Veneers, Lipping Patti and related timber products. It developed Export products like Decking Panels / Sheets & Decking Kits for Boat and Yachts. These new developed products were accepted by yacht builder but taking longer timing to establish due to recessionary phenomenon.The Company had stopped all its manufacturing activities at its plant at Raipur and sold its undertaking comprising of factory building and land in the year 2015-16. Due to change in management of the Company, Company passed Special Resolution to venture into new line of business viz. Manufacturers, producers, processors, importers, exporters, buyers, sellers of and dealers in all kinds of Textiles, fibres, fabrics and yarns and hosiery goods during FY 2021-22.
The Pratik Panels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.41 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pratik Panels Ltd is ₹47.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pratik Panels Ltd is 51.21 and 7.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pratik Panels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pratik Panels Ltd is ₹5.25 and ₹10.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pratik Panels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.59%, 3 Years at 12.84%, 1 Year at 13.81%, 6 Month at 12.91%, 3 Month at 21.53% and 1 Month at 17.73%.
