iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pratik Panels Ltd Share Price

7.41
(3.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:33:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.35
  • Day's High7.52
  • 52 Wk High10.22
  • Prev. Close7.17
  • Day's Low7.2
  • 52 Wk Low 5.25
  • Turnover (lac)19.02
  • P/E51.21
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.95
  • EPS0.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.35
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pratik Panels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

7.35

Prev. Close

7.17

Turnover(Lac.)

19.02

Day's High

7.52

Day's Low

7.2

52 Week's High

10.22

52 Week's Low

5.25

Book Value

0.95

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.35

P/E

51.21

EPS

0.14

Divi. Yield

0

Pratik Panels Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Pratik Panels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Pratik Panels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.39%

Non-Promoter- 97.60%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pratik Panels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.39

6.39

3.9

3.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.4

-0.87

-4.42

-4.27

Net Worth

5.99

5.52

-0.52

-0.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.45

-0.09

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.37

-0.01

-0.11

-0.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

367.47

47.46

-30.09

-71.76

EBIT growth

367.47

-1,456.14

23.03

-98.79

Net profit growth

367.47

-1,456.14

23.03

-98.04

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Pratik Panels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pratik Panels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chief Finance Officer & CS

Ankita Dhabhai

Independent Director

Piyush Upadhyay

Independent Director

Nikhil Vishambharlal Vyas

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Pankaj Chandrakant Mishra

Non Executive Director

Devyani Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pratik Panels Ltd

Summary

Pratik Panels Ltd., formerly known as Raipur Panels Pvt Ltd., was incorporated in 1989 and was converted to a Public Limited Company in 1994. The Company was engaged in manufacturing of Timber products like Lumber, Decking, Veneers, Lipping Patti and related timber products. It developed Export products like Decking Panels / Sheets & Decking Kits for Boat and Yachts. These new developed products were accepted by yacht builder but taking longer timing to establish due to recessionary phenomenon.The Company had stopped all its manufacturing activities at its plant at Raipur and sold its undertaking comprising of factory building and land in the year 2015-16. Due to change in management of the Company, Company passed Special Resolution to venture into new line of business viz. Manufacturers, producers, processors, importers, exporters, buyers, sellers of and dealers in all kinds of Textiles, fibres, fabrics and yarns and hosiery goods during FY 2021-22.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Pratik Panels Ltd share price today?

The Pratik Panels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.41 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pratik Panels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pratik Panels Ltd is ₹47.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pratik Panels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pratik Panels Ltd is 51.21 and 7.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pratik Panels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pratik Panels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pratik Panels Ltd is ₹5.25 and ₹10.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pratik Panels Ltd?

Pratik Panels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.59%, 3 Years at 12.84%, 1 Year at 13.81%, 6 Month at 12.91%, 3 Month at 21.53% and 1 Month at 17.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pratik Panels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pratik Panels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 2.40 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 97.60 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Pratik Panels Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.