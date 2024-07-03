iifl-logo-icon 1
Pratik Panels Ltd., formerly known as Raipur Panels Pvt Ltd., was incorporated in 1989 and was converted to a Public Limited Company in 1994. The Company was engaged in manufacturing of Timber products like Lumber, Decking, Veneers, Lipping Patti and related timber products. It developed Export products like Decking Panels / Sheets & Decking Kits for Boat and Yachts. These new developed products were accepted by yacht builder but taking longer timing to establish due to recessionary phenomenon.The Company had stopped all its manufacturing activities at its plant at Raipur and sold its undertaking comprising of factory building and land in the year 2015-16. Due to change in management of the Company, Company passed Special Resolution to venture into new line of business viz. Manufacturers, producers, processors, importers, exporters, buyers, sellers of and dealers in all kinds of Textiles, fibres, fabrics and yarns and hosiery goods during FY 2021-22.

