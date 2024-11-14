Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

PRATIK PANELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve IND-AS compliant Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015; 2. To approve IND-AS compliant Standalone Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended September 30 2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14-11-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

PRATIK PANELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Un-Audited Financial Results as per IND-AS along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 pursuant to regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement 2015. 2. Any other business with permission of Chair. Approved Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 10 Aug 2024

1 Approved Notice of the 35th Annual General Meeting along with Directors Report for the Financial Year ended 2023-2024 1. Approved the Venue [via video conferencing or other audio-visual means), day, date and time of the 35th Annual General Meeting. 2. Approved the cut-off date to determine the entitlement of voting rights of members for e-voting and to fix commencement and closing date for e-voting.

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

PRATIK PANELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the Audited Financial Results as per IND-AS along with Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To approve IND-AS compliant Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended 31st March 2024. 3. To approve IND-AS compliant Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March 2024; 4. Any other business with the permission of chair. 1. Approval of Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Approval of statement of Assets and liabilities for the year ended March 31, 2024. 3. Also note that M/s. R. SHAH & CO., Statutory auditors of the Company have issued the Audit report for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 with unmodified opinion pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024