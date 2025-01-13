Pratik Panels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.39
6.39
3.9
3.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.4
-0.87
-4.42
-4.27
Net Worth
5.99
5.52
-0.52
-0.37
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.04
0.49
0.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.99
5.56
-0.03
0
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.95
5.55
-0.04
-0.02
Inventories
0.92
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.53
0.32
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
4.55
5.3
0
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.07
-0.04
-0.02
Cash
0.05
0.01
0
0.01
Total Assets
6
5.56
-0.04
-0.01
