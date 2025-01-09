Pratik Panels Ltd Management Discussions

a) Industry Structure and Developments:

The Company had stopped all its manufacturing activities at its plant at Raipur and sold its undertaking comprising of factory building and land in the year 2015-16. The only option available to the Company is to diversify into some other business activity leading to growth and profitability of the Company. The new area of operation is still under consideration.

b) Opportunities and threats:

With the recovery of the Indian economy, your Directors shall take all possible endeavors to identify and exploit new business opportunities for the benefit of its shareholders.

c) Segment wise or product wise performance:

Since the Company has not undertaken any activity during the year, no comments are being offered.

d) Outlook:

Since the Company has not undertaken any activity during the year, no comments are being offered.

e) Risk and concerns:

Since the Company has not undertaken any activity during the year, no comments are being offered.

f) Internal control systems and their adequacy:

Considering the fact that the company does not have any business activity presently, the internal control systems are adequate.

g) Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance:

Since the Company has not undertaken any activity during the year, no comments are being offered.

h) Material developments in Human Resources/Industrial Relations front including number of people employed:

Since the Company does not have many employees, no comments are being offered.