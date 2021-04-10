iifl-logo-icon 1
Precious Trading & Investments Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

52
(-0.95%)
Apr 10, 2021|03:06:29 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Precious Trading & Investments Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

0.24

0.24

0.24

0.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

139.3

10.56

10.65

10.7

Net Worth

139.54

10.8

10.89

10.94

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.05

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

139.54

10.8

10.89

10.99

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

9.14

9.54

9.54

9.54

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

130.38

1.27

1.31

1.46

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

150.5

1.27

1.32

1.46

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.01

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-20.12

0

0

0

Cash

0.02

0.01

0.04

0.01

Total Assets

139.54

10.82

10.89

11.01

