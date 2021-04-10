Precious Trading & Investments Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
139.3
10.56
10.65
10.7
Net Worth
139.54
10.8
10.89
10.94
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
139.54
10.8
10.89
10.99
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.14
9.54
9.54
9.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
130.38
1.27
1.31
1.46
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
150.5
1.27
1.32
1.46
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-20.12
0
0
0
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.04
0.01
Total Assets
139.54
10.82
10.89
11.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.