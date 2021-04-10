Precious Trading & Investments Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
129.13
-0.08
-0.11
1.46
Other operating items
Operating
129.13
-0.08
-0.11
1.46
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
129.13
-0.08
-0.11
1.46
Equity raised
149.86
21.21
21.35
21.46
Investing
-0.39
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0.05
9.19
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
278.59
21.13
21.29
32.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.