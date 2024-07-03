Precision Electronics Ltd Summary

Incorporated in May 79 in Haryana, Precision Electronics (PEL) was the first venture promoted by technocrat A Kanodia, an electrical engineering and business management graduate from the MIT, US. The Company is a diverse telecom infrastructure enabler with active interest spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment. The Company is into manufacture of PCBs and has diversified into the field of PCM-MUX. It operate plant at Faridabad, Harayana, to manufacture single- and double-sided PCBs (inst. cap. : 10,000 sq mtr pa). It manufactures PCM-MUX in technical collaboration with ITI and C-DoT. The plant has an installed capacity to produce 500 terminals.PCM-MUX are used in the telecommunications sector for interfacing from the digital to the analogue exchange. In India, the ratio of analogue to digital exchanges is 65:35 which signifies the potential for PCM terminals. As all communication links to be set up in future will be digital, future demand will be very high. The Company manufactures a variety of PCBs with an overall annual capacity of 38,300 sq mtr (single-sided PCBs : 10,000 sq mtr; double-sided plated through holes 24,000 sq mtr; and multilayer flexible and flex-rigids : 4300 sq mtr). PEL has a technical and financial collaboration with Wagner, Germany.In 1994, the Company got into with Societe Anonyme de Telecommunication, France, to manufacture digital multiplexers. The Company was registered with the Board for Industrial & Financial Reconstruction as a Sick Company for need based relief and concessions for financial reconstruction. IFCI was appointed as Operating Agency.